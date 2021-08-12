Manchester United have flipped the script on another popular kit from the 1990s for the 2021-22 season with the release of their new third kit

Following last month's unveiling of an updated version of their "snowflake" jersey for this season's away kit, United's new alternate shirt has been touted as a "remix" of another fan favourite.

This time it's the black kit with yellow-and-blue trim of 1993-95 -- worn by the likes of Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane near the start of the club's glorious era under Sir Alex Ferguson -- which has been reworked by manufacturer Adidas for a new generation of fans.

The kit was worn on the road in 1993-94, the season in which United retained their inaugural Premier League title before completing a first-ever double, beating Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup final. Dominant throughout, United went top of the league after just four games and managed to stay there for the remainder of the season.

The original jersey, which was made by Umbro, is inextricably linked with Cantona in the minds of many United fans, and no wonder: all three of his Premier League red cards for United came while he was wearing it, most infamously when he was sent off at Crystal Palace in 1995 and delivered a flying kick to a supporter as he was leaving the field, earning him an eight-month ban.

The dark blue from the trim of that jersey is used as the main colour of the 2021-22 version, with a gradient tone darkening almost to black within an angular print design that echoes the subtler background of the original.

Game-changer. Enough said.



Get your 2021/22 @adidasfootball third kit, available now ⬇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2021

The accompanying launch video features narration from Mancunian performance poet John Cooper Clark, who tackles an accusation regularly levelled at United fans by their rivals.

"Of course we're Glory Hunters," the poem defiantly states, before striker Marcus Rashford concludes: "What else would we hunt?"

The video also features brief cameos from United managers past and present, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appearing alongside his predecessor and mentor, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Oh, and we also see Paul Pogba putting far, FAR too much salt on his chips in a senseless waste of perfectly good fried potatoes.