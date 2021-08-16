Shaka Hislop praises the performance of Man United's Paul Pogba after the midfielder registered four assists. (1:33)

Paul Pogba gained entry to a fairly exclusive Premier League club with his virtuoso performance for Manchester United in their drubbing of Leeds on the opening day of the Premier League season this weekend.

Pogba, 28, pulled the strings all afternoon as United ran out 5-1 winners at Old Trafford, providing four assists in the process.

The France midfielder played an instrumental role in goals for Fred and Mason Greenwood, well as two of Bruno Fernandes' hat trick, as his side shot to the top of the table after one game.

Indeed, Pogba took just 69 minutes of United's first game of 2021-22 to surpass his total Premier League assist count (3) for the whole of last season.

And he can now count himself as one of only six players to have laid on four assists in a single Premier League game.

He is also the first Man United player to achieve the feat. In fact, rather strangely, the other members of this exclusive club hail from North London, amassing their record assist hauls while representing either Arsenal or Tottenham.

Paul Pogba made headlines this weekend with his performance. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Here are the others:

1. Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal) 5-0 Leicester City, 1999

The majestic Netherlands forward laid on a clinic of inch-perfect link-up play against the Foxes at Highbury, setting up four goals as Nicolas Anelka (3) and Ray Parlour (2) shared the spoils among themselves.

Back-spinning balls over the top, slide rule passes through mobs of defenders and incisive counter-attacks, the "Ice Man" proved he could do it all within the space of around 25 minutes.

2. Jose Antonio Reyes (Arsenal) 7-0 Middlesbrough, 2006

The Gunners ran roughshod over 10-man Boro at Highbury as a silken hat trick from Thierry Henry saw him draw level with the great Cliff Bastin on 150 goals to become the club's joint-highest league goal scorer of all time -- a record Henry subsequently claimed in his own right.

Equally productive that day was a young Reyes, who provided two assists for Henry as well as a further assist apiece for Philippe Senderos and Alexander Hleb.

3. Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal) 6-2 Blackburn Rovers, 2009

Fabregas was at his dazzling best as Arsenal fell behind to an early Steven N'Zonzi goal to steamroll Blackburn at the Emirates.

The industrious Spain midfielder created four assists and even scored himself as he spearheaded a comprehensive comeback victory for the Gunners.

4. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham) 5-0 Newcastle, 2012

Louis Saha grabbed the headlines by scoring twice on his Spurs debut, but it was Adebayor who laid the foundations with a brilliant auxiliary performance, galloping gainfully into the channels and linking seamlessly with his new strike partner.

The Togo forward created four goals in a 5-0 victory, including the opener for Benoit Assou-Ekotto, two for Saha and one for Niko Kranjcar.

5. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) 4-1 Wigan, 2013

The little magician was up to his old tricks against Wigan as Cazorla almost single-handedly ended the Latics' eight-year stay in the top flight.

With a corner, a low cross, a deft header and a surgical through ball, Cazorla conjured up assists for all four goals in a resounding Arsenal victory that also served to mathematically condemn Wigan to relegation.

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 5-2 Southampton, 2020

Demonstrating his intrinsic importance to Spurs, Kane turned expert provider against Southampton last season by laying on a plentiful four-assist buffet for strike partner Son Heung-Min to feast upon.

Son scored four goals in a 5-2 win with Kane assisting them all, before the latter completed an admirable afternoon's work by adding a goal of his own to the pile.