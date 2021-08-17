Bayern Munich have released their new third kit for the 2021-22 season, and while it will be worn on their travels, it's most definitely a slice of home for the Bundesliga giants.

This is because Bayern's new jersey is a love letter to Bavaria, the southeastern region of Germany from which the club have proudly hailed for the past 121 years.

With a white-and-blue colour scheme and all-over print inspired by the stunning mountainous panorama of the Alps, the club and manufacturer Adidas says the shirt is intended to symbolise Bayern's roots as well as the club's "relentless demand to aim for the highest peaks."

The design is also intended to encapsulate the Bavarian attitude to life; one of pride, hard work, tradition and progression.

Adidas

The loving tribute to Bavaria has been welcomed in particular by Bayern forward Thomas Muller, who was born and raised in the region before going on to represent its most famous football club with great esteem for his entire career.

"Being a born and bred Bavarian, I particularly like this look. I love the mountains, I love my home," said Muller, who has won 28 senior trophies with Bayern including 109 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues.

"I think it's nice we can illustrate to the whole world this special attitude to life we have here with this jersey."

Adidas

Muller was one of many Bayern stars who helped launch the new jersey with his teammates Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and Benjamin Pavard and women's players Viviane Asseyi, Linda Dallmann, Hanna Glas and Lina Magull all more than happy to be snapped in their club's stunning new kit.

The ode to Bavaria is encapsulated in the launch video for the kit, which makes reference to the rainbow armband that Bayern and Germany captain Manuel Neuer wore at Euro 2020 -- a show of inclusion and tolerance that somehow prompted an investigation from UEFA during the tournament.

Bayern will debut their brand-new Alpine-infused third kit for the very first time when they face Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup on Tuesday (stream LIVE on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

The team will then wear it under the floodlights on Champions League nights as they bid to be crowned champions of Europe for a seventh time.