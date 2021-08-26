Chelsea go green with bold third kit for 2021-22 season

Nike

Chelsea have revealed their final entry into their 2021-22 wardrobe with a new third kit inspired by the vibrant, youthful energy of London town.

Designed with the floodlights of European nights in mind, the jersey features a chaotic green-and-black pattern accented by pops of bright crimson trim.

Manufacturer Nike says that the core theme of Chelsea's new third kit was informed by the outer streetwear (tracksuit tops, jackets, etc) that have become fashion staples on the streets of England's capital.

As such, Nike has plastered an abstract graphic all over the Blues' new third shirt to reflect the "diverse cultural fabric" of their home city, encapsulated by the "Pride of London" logo located inside the neck.

It's also Chelsea's first predominantly green kit since their fluorescent spearmint-hued third strip of 2010-11, the season in which Carlo Ancelotti's began as defending league and cup champions only to end the campaign trophy-less.

The kit has been launched on the day the Blues will discover their Champions League group stage opponents for this season, as Thomas Tuchel's side seek to defend the European crown they won last season.

The entire 2021-22 third kit -- player issue and fan replica alike -- is also sustainably manufactured using polymers recycled from plastic bottles as Nike continue on their quest to reduce their carbon usage and production waste to zero.

Basically, it's green inside and out.