Bayern Munich's Oktoberfest kit a hit as Bundesliga champions win 7-0

Keen-eyed kit watchers will have noted that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich took to the pitch at the weekend wearing a very special, one-off strip.

The suave green and gold ensemble sported by the Bavarian side against VfL Bochum does not form part of the club's main kit collection for 2021-22, nor will it be worn again this season.

Indeed, the attire was Bayern's limited edition Oktoberfest strip, a seasonal tribute to the Autumnal folk festival celebrated in Munich.

The beautiful "Wiesn" jersey is inspired by the traditional Bavarian "trachten" outfit associated with Oktoberfest, comprising green jackets with gold buttons, caps, braces, long socks and lederhosen.

The shirt is also decorated with an Edelweiss on the neck, the symbolic flower of the Alps, as well as a splendid golden laurel wreath surrounding the crest.

Unfortunately, much like last year, the 2021 Oktoberfest celebrations had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, Bayern felt it proper to mark the occasion by wearing a kit that pays homage to the world famous festival that they regularly take part in themselves.

And mark the occasion they duly did. While festivities may have been postponed for another year elsewhere, there was no shortage of merriment inside the Allianz as an irresistible flurry of goals from Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich (2), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry (as well as an own goal from Vasilios Lampropoulos) saw Bayern power to a comprehensive 7-0 victory.

- Toe Poke: All time best and worst Bundesliga kits

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The heavy rout saw Lewandowski become the first ever player to score in 13 consecutive Bundesliga home games.

Indeed, the 33-year-old Poland striker also managed to find the net for Bayern for the 19th game in a row in all competitions, a prodigious streak that began way back in February.

With a title to defend under new head coach Julian Nagelsmann, the result saw Bayern leap to the summit of the Bundesliga having already scored 16 goals with just five games of the season played.

After a performance like that, perhaps they should opt to play in their gilded Oktoberfest kit for the rest of the campaign after all.

Bayern hit seven goals in their new kit this weekend. CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, this isn't the first time that Bayern have stepped out in a kit directly influenced by their beloved home region of Bavaria, as well as Oktoberfest and all that goes with it.

Indeed, their brand new third kit for the 2021-22 season is intended as a loving homage to the majestic snow-topped Alpine panoramas on offer in south-eastern Germany.

Bayern Munich have released their new 3rd kit ⛰ pic.twitter.com/NvZz4fECdi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 17, 2021

Added to that, Bayern's 2013-14 away kit was inspired by local folk dress, as an off-white shirt was paired with brown shorts to create the lederhosen look.

The brown trim of the shirt also featured an embossed scroll pattern to give the air of the tooled leather accoutrements that can often be found on the iconic Bavarian clothing.

The kit even came bundled with an accompanying felt jacket and cap to be worn by players before kick-off.

Had a close look at this new Bayern lederhosen away kit - hard to justify brown shorts in all honesty pic.twitter.com/o6IWFCUeUg — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) September 5, 2013

However, we cannot discuss Oktoberfest kits without mention of Bayern's cross-town rivals, 1860 Munich, who have a reputation for ushering in the local festival season by unveiling special "trachten" strips of their own.

In fact, 1860 have been producing annual Oktoberfest kits for many years too with the first coming in 2012-13, the year before Bayern decided to get in on the act.

The first offering from 1860 featured a pale blue checkered shirt, coupled with brown leather shorts that included "stitching" to create the look of traditional lederhosen.

The club have released a special edition kit almost every year since, most of which are fairly faithful variations on the Oktoberfest theme -- checkered shirts with faux leather shorts.

Wir legen uns fest: Der @TSV1860 München hat hiermit den Trikot-Endgegner besiegt. Schöner wird es nicht mehr. pic.twitter.com/98DSAMAf3e — 11FREUNDE_de (@11Freunde_de) September 16, 2014

However, honourable mentions are definitely worthy for the 2015 edition, which was made to look like a green velvet waistcoat and has since become a staple entry on many "worst Bundesliga kits ever" rundowns.

1860 Munich might not have been in the Bundesliga for a while, but this special Oktoberfest kit from 2015 is magical.



Definitely magical. Definitely. pic.twitter.com/6M4mJlzI6q — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 11, 2019

The 2019 Oktoberfest design from Macron saw the traditional pale blue checked shirt paired with a particularly realistic looking pair of scuffed leder shorts.

🍻 Oktoberfest kits!



👕 1860 Munich, 2018



So I'm going to be posting lots of #Oktoberfest kits over the next few days. This one you may have seen before, it's a super crazy yet beautiful kit from Macron. Look at them shorts 👍#Oktoberfest2019 pic.twitter.com/usmv5OecP4 — The Kitsman (@The_Kitsman) October 2, 2019

On the subject of festival-themed German kits we must of course offer a passing doff of the cap to FC Cologne, who also celebrate their city's Karnival period every year with a suitably jaunty strip to match.

Everybody loves tassels, right?