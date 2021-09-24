        <
        >

          'I bet Messi never has to deal with this' - Atalanta's Marten de Roon can't give shirts away

          6:00 AM ET
          • Chris WrightToe Poke writer

          It's fair to say that the majority of professional footballers tend to churn out quite monotonous fare when it comes to their social media output.

          Between the robotic "great to get three points" and/or "we go again" communiques, in general it's all fairly predictable, run of the mill stuff.

          However, there are a few players out there whose sense of humour shines through on social media... step forward Atalanta cult hero Marten De Roon!

          Indeed, the Netherlands international has become an essential follow online after establishing himself as one of the most legitimately amusing personalities in the game.

          Just this week, De Roon enjoyed another viral smash with a little comedy vignette filmed inside the official club store in Bergamo, Italy.

          The sketch centred around the Atalanta midfielder's frustrated attempt to do something nice for the fans by both signing and personally paying for the first three "De Roon" replica shirts purchased over the counter.

          "I bet Messi never has to deal with this," the 30-year-old quipped as the wait went on, and on, and on.

          There was even time to complete a jig-saw puzzle, play cards and even steal 40 winks in the changing room while De Roon loitered. Unfortunately, the midfielder was eventually forced to leave the store without signing a single shirt as staff locked the doors and finished their shifts for the day.

          This isn't the first time that De Roon has proven himself to be a budding actor-comedian on Twitter. In fact, he regularly raises a smile with his self-deprecating jokes.

          Blowing kisses to fans:

          Shouting:

          Playing it cool:

          Rock, paper, scissors:

          He even has a habit of pouncing on his teammates' earnest tweets and knocking them out of the park with a pithy punchline.

          He also regularly puts his amateur photoshop skills to work, this time ribbing Memphis Depay over the latter's decision to get a pet liger (a lion and tiger hybrid).

          Creating his own meme in reaction to his FIFA 21 stats which were, in fairness, a mixed bag.

          In fact, he truly is the king of the unflattering facial expression.

          Here De Roon gets all misty-eyed while reminiscing about the time he was nutmegged by Neymar, and the intimate reunion that followed the next time the pair met.

          Even when things aren't going quite as planned on the pitch, the Dutchman is able to laugh at his own misfortune, thus easing the tension...

          By mocking his own goal:

          Blasting a shot into orbit:

          On the sub's bench:

          Take all this as proof if proof were needed that if you don't already follow De Roon across social media, you really should start right away.