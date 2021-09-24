Lionel Messi greets a crowd of supporters after landing in Paris to sign for PSG. (0:18)

It's fair to say that the majority of professional footballers tend to churn out quite monotonous fare when it comes to their social media output.

Between the robotic "great to get three points" and/or "we go again" communiques, in general it's all fairly predictable, run of the mill stuff.

However, there are a few players out there whose sense of humour shines through on social media... step forward Atalanta cult hero Marten De Roon!

Indeed, the Netherlands international has become an essential follow online after establishing himself as one of the most legitimately amusing personalities in the game.

Just this week, De Roon enjoyed another viral smash with a little comedy vignette filmed inside the official club store in Bergamo, Italy.

I bet Messi never has to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/W4uG6YPP1h — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 23, 2021

The sketch centred around the Atalanta midfielder's frustrated attempt to do something nice for the fans by both signing and personally paying for the first three "De Roon" replica shirts purchased over the counter.

"I bet Messi never has to deal with this," the 30-year-old quipped as the wait went on, and on, and on.

There was even time to complete a jig-saw puzzle, play cards and even steal 40 winks in the changing room while De Roon loitered. Unfortunately, the midfielder was eventually forced to leave the store without signing a single shirt as staff locked the doors and finished their shifts for the day.

This isn't the first time that De Roon has proven himself to be a budding actor-comedian on Twitter. In fact, he regularly raises a smile with his self-deprecating jokes.

Blowing kisses to fans:

When you thanked all the fans but almost forgot the most beautiful one. pic.twitter.com/jZbRJORGlW — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 21, 2021

Shouting:

If this photo would have any sound, you'd put the volume down. Solid win. pic.twitter.com/GRMuMHmW9T — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 4, 2021

Playing it cool:

Note to self: act cooler when finding out about the camera at training. pic.twitter.com/KjCvCUxpIj — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) October 9, 2020

Rock, paper, scissors:

This looks like 4 guys who don't know the rules of rock, paper, scissors. But it's 4 Atalanta players leaving Florence with 3 points. pic.twitter.com/3MbwMiL18J — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) April 11, 2021

He even has a habit of pouncing on his teammates' earnest tweets and knocking them out of the park with a pithy punchline.

Been trying to say that for a while now. https://t.co/CEx8OcR5pf pic.twitter.com/xjxzylJV2z — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) June 1, 2021

He also regularly puts his amateur photoshop skills to work, this time ribbing Memphis Depay over the latter's decision to get a pet liger (a lion and tiger hybrid).

Well, that's the last time I ask Memphis his advice for pets. pic.twitter.com/W50oEdVFFV — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) April 2, 2020

Creating his own meme in reaction to his FIFA 21 stats which were, in fairness, a mixed bag.

Trying to get that shot power on FIFA to 99. pic.twitter.com/yynzgoSEeq — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) February 27, 2019

In fact, he truly is the king of the unflattering facial expression.

The Decade in Football - Marten de Roon. pic.twitter.com/8jqbwJrby0 — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) December 27, 2019

Here De Roon gets all misty-eyed while reminiscing about the time he was nutmegged by Neymar, and the intimate reunion that followed the next time the pair met.

Neymar & De Roon. A love story. pic.twitter.com/GPxNpyb3zi — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) August 13, 2020

Even when things aren't going quite as planned on the pitch, the Dutchman is able to laugh at his own misfortune, thus easing the tension...

By mocking his own goal:

One of These Days, starring Marten de Roon. pic.twitter.com/hZGCOUugp4 — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) June 25, 2020

Blasting a shot into orbit:

On the sub's bench:

This is for my youth coach who said: if I could bench you four times, I would. Good luck boys @OnsOranje pic.twitter.com/z8984T7Mpo — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) November 11, 2020

Take all this as proof if proof were needed that if you don't already follow De Roon across social media, you really should start right away.