Man United 0-5 Liverpool: How social media reacted

Steve Nicol debates whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked after Man United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool. (1:22)

Manchester United suffered one of their most humiliating days of the Premier League era as they were thrashed 5-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool on their own ground.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota got the ball rolling at Old Trafford with two early goals, before Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick.

It was a dismal day for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, made all the worse by Paul Pogba's red card just 14 minutes after he had been introduced as a half-time substitute.

There were early signs, on Liverpool's first goal, that United's defenders might not be on their game.

The fact that this awful piece of defending could end up not being the worst piece of defending of the match says it all, really..



Shaw, Maguire, AWB, absolute shambles..#MUNLIV #MUFC pic.twitter.com/wm3JtNU1WM — Michael Hindson (@mic_1987) October 24, 2021

Just 45 minutes in, and former United defender Rio Ferdinand had seen enough.

We are always gonna pose a threat because of the individuals we have.....but we are so easy to play through it's unreal!



Embarrassing 1st half... men against boys! 🤬 #MUNLIV — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 24, 2021

It's fair to say that Man United tweeting "trailing at the break" was quite the understatement...

And some supporters had seen enough by half-time and had already begun to make their way home.

Manchester United fans leaving Old Trafford at the half 😮 pic.twitter.com/ETWe7r9ObO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 24, 2021

Pogba came on at half-time. For a bit.

Solskjaer subbing Greenwood for Pogba may have two reasons. To spare Greenwood the embarrassment of enduring any more of this and ensuring that Pogba has to suffer with everyone else — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 24, 2021

And ESPN's resident Frenchman Julien Laurens were certainly glad to see him.

45 minutes too late... pic.twitter.com/Quba6chlkR — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 24, 2021

It didn't take Salah long to bag his third goal of the game... and a piece of Premier League history.

Oh....

Former Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish was having one of the best days of his life. You can't say that for legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.....

Sir. Kenny Dalglish V Sir. Alex Ferguson pic.twitter.com/F8oQUIRrG8 — Barth Omaliko (@UncleBarth) October 24, 2021

Edinson Cavani came off the bench in the 62nd minute, replacing Bruno Fernandes, but he found himself in unfamiliar surroundings.

Edinson Cavani has scored 423 goals in his career and is currently playing as a holding midfielder for Manchester United. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) October 24, 2021

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler decided to stick the boot by suggesting Harvey Elliott, who is out long-term with an ankle injury, should be brought on in the second half.

Get Harvey Elliott on...on crutches @LFC — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) October 24, 2021

And it doesn't get any worse than Liverpool fans sarcastically singing United's very own "Ole's at the wheel" chant.

'Ole's at the wheel,' sing the Liverpool fans 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/mNGPppjXsR — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 24, 2021

