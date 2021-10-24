        <
          Man United 0-5 Liverpool: How social media reacted

          play
          Was Man United's 5-0 defeat the final straw for Solskjaer? (1:22)

          Steve Nicol debates whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked after Man United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool. (1:22)

          2:35 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester United suffered one of their most humiliating days of the Premier League era as they were thrashed 5-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool on their own ground.

          Naby Keita and Diogo Jota got the ball rolling at Old Trafford with two early goals, before Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick.

          It was a dismal day for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, made all the worse by Paul Pogba's red card just 14 minutes after he had been introduced as a half-time substitute.

          There were early signs, on Liverpool's first goal, that United's defenders might not be on their game.

          Just 45 minutes in, and former United defender Rio Ferdinand had seen enough.

          It's fair to say that Man United tweeting "trailing at the break" was quite the understatement...

          And some supporters had seen enough by half-time and had already begun to make their way home.

          Pogba came on at half-time. For a bit.

          And ESPN's resident Frenchman Julien Laurens were certainly glad to see him.

          It didn't take Salah long to bag his third goal of the game... and a piece of Premier League history.

          Oh....

          Former Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish was having one of the best days of his life. You can't say that for legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.....

          Edinson Cavani came off the bench in the 62nd minute, replacing Bruno Fernandes, but he found himself in unfamiliar surroundings.

          Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler decided to stick the boot by suggesting Harvey Elliott, who is out long-term with an ankle injury, should be brought on in the second half.

          And it doesn't get any worse than Liverpool fans sarcastically singing United's very own "Ole's at the wheel" chant.

          If there's one thing we can guarantee, Liverpool will be rubbing this in on their social media accounts for days to come!

          And if one person knew this was coming, it was David Brent.