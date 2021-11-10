Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha discuss Neymar's comments about the 2022 World Cup potentially being his last. (1:03)

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar unveiled a fresh look for the international break when he reported for training with the Brazil national team sporting a new superhero-inspired hairdo.

Neymar is back in his homeland preparing for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Colombia in Sao Paulo, before he and the rest of the Selecao travel to face bitter rivals Argentina in San Juan on Tuesday.

When the 29-year-old striker took to the training pitch on Tuesday, he did so debuting a platinum blonde crop complete with a large Batman logo etched onto the side of his head.

Neymar is known to be an avid fan of comic books, with Batman among his favourite heroes. He even has twin back tattoos of The Dark Knight and Spider-Man as two of the most prominent pieces in his extensive collection of body art.

Neymar's latest hairstyle could have something to do with his reported involvement in an upcoming collaboration between Puma, who are major sponsors of his, and the Batman movie franchise.

But in any case, Neymar is never shy when it comes to making big fashion statements and has carved out a reputation as someone who frequently changes up his hairstyle to suit his mood.

The PSG man has opted for some truly memorable looks in the past. Here's a look at 10 of the best, and how they rank.

Synonymous with his stint at Barcelona, Neymar maintained the undercut faux-hawk look for months at Camp Nou without much in the way of deviation. Looking back, it's actually rather tame by his standards.

Neymar raised an eyebrow or two by dabbling with green hair dye; it was learned later that the lurid shade was actually part of his Joker costume for Halloween.

The very day after he turned up in Paris with one new hairstyle (see No. 3), Neymar sprang a surprise on his fans once again by showing up on an Instagram live chat just hours later with a completely shaved head. To prove that he'd actually gone completely hairless, the striker then posted a selfie along with a caption claiming he'd joined "the bald gang."

Deprived of his weekly trips to the salon, Neymar decided to let his facial hair grow out during lockdown. His face may have been fuzzy, but his vocal delivery was still sharp.

6. Mop top (June 2017)

NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

This one was very out of character and took everyone by surprise. Neymar showed up to a charity auction with a hairdo seemingly inspired by "The Beatles," just with added mousse.

With the help of a trusty hairband, Neymar achieved impressive levels of volume and bounce while meeting David Beckham at Paris Fashion Week. He also had his "Blue Steel" pose down to a fine art.

4. 'Mad Max' road warrior (2011)

PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

A staple of his early years at Santos, the young Neymar sent shockwaves through Brazilian football while looking like he spent his free time warring with raider gangs over petrol in a post-apocalyptic desert world.

With PSG set to face Montpellier, Neymar turned up at the Parc des Princes with a bright and bold new colour that looked like sickly sweet cotton candy.

2. Blonde locks (December 2018 and July 2021)

Neymar caused a bit of commotion when he first unveiled a head full of bright dreadlocks in the run-up to Christmas 2018, but they subsequently began to fall out the first time he played in them. However, that didn't stop him from attempting dreads a second time, showing up on Instagram earlier this year with a pile of braids stacked atop his head.

A bit of a cheat, sure, but an impressive feat whichever way you look at it. Neymar managed to cycle through four different haircuts in just six days during the 2018 World Cup -- the most memorable of which being Sunday's bleach-blonde noodle quiff.