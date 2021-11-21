Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Manchester United: How social media reacted

Steve Nicol reacts to reports Manchester United is expected to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a 4-1 loss to Watford. (1:02)

Nicol: Solskjaer has never been good enough for Man United (1:02)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left the club less than 24 hours after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

The shock defeat was the final straw for United owners, the Glazer family, as the club confirmed Solskjaer's exit after a wretched run of five defeats in seven Premier League games.

Former assistant Michael Carrick will now take caretaker charge before the club appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

Here's how social media reacted to Solskjaer's eventual exit.

Former United defender and now pundit Gary Neville reminded people that Solskjaer initially did well.

Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cseYVIFgqK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2021

But things went south, as the stats prove.

21 - Through 12 games of the Premier League season, Manchester United have conceded 21 goals; they've never previously conceded more at this stage of a season in the competition. Wheel. pic.twitter.com/YleGFnzYuI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains the highest scoring PL player to have all the letters in Goal in his name. You can't sack that. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) November 21, 2021

Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching staff, will take charge before the club appoint an interim manager until the end of the season, leading some to question how that works.

Congratulations to Michael Carrick on being appointed assistant *to* the regional manager pic.twitter.com/ggHGUmcqqy — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) November 21, 2021

Man Utd started assessing options seriously after the Liverpool defeat. So to be unable to identify an interim, let alone a manager, in over a month is a remarkable development — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) November 21, 2021

Carrick and *then* an interim manager.



This club is beyond saving. — Jonathan Fadugba (@JFfutbol) November 21, 2021

And perhaps there is one player who might not be all that unhappy to see the back of Solskjaer.

The last goal of the Solskjaer era was scored by Donny van de Beek. pic.twitter.com/BMaN7YeBjI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 21, 2021

Donny van de Beek receiving the news https://t.co/9AqyZBSM4x pic.twitter.com/rCbMExdeJl — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) November 21, 2021

Remember when Ole was at the wheel? Or, for that matter, when Jose Mourinho was?

FOR SALE: Wheel. Hardly used. One previous owner. Collection from Trafford area only. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) November 21, 2021

Eight-and-a-half years on, Mourinho - ignored in 2013 for Moyes (!) and not backed six months after he signed a new contract in 2018 - remains by far and away #mufc's most successful manager post-Ferguson. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 21, 2021

Eight years after Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Manchester United still haven't found the one 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CntooUglq7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2021

So who could be next to take over as permanent manager? Or at least permanent interim manager?

Roy Keane as interim #MUFC boss is what we all want, isn't it? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 21, 2021

An experienced interim manager until the end of the season. Have people started linking United with Arsene Wenger yet? — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) November 21, 2021

Looking for another club legend who knows the place inside out, @ManUtd? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WoDekfBv9O — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 21, 2021