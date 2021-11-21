        <
          Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Manchester United: How social media reacted

          6:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left the club less than 24 hours after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

          The shock defeat was the final straw for United owners, the Glazer family, as the club confirmed Solskjaer's exit after a wretched run of five defeats in seven Premier League games.

          Former assistant Michael Carrick will now take caretaker charge before the club appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

          Here's how social media reacted to Solskjaer's eventual exit.

          Former United defender and now pundit Gary Neville reminded people that Solskjaer initially did well.

          But things went south, as the stats prove.

          Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching staff, will take charge before the club appoint an interim manager until the end of the season, leading some to question how that works.

          And perhaps there is one player who might not be all that unhappy to see the back of Solskjaer.

          Remember when Ole was at the wheel? Or, for that matter, when Jose Mourinho was?

          So who could be next to take over as permanent manager? Or at least permanent interim manager?