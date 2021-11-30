        <
          Puskas Award 2021: Lamela's rabona, Schick's lob from halfway line nominated for FIFA goal of the year prize

          Steve Nicol incensed that Messi won the Ballon d'Or

          Steve Nicol sounds off on Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or over Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski. (1:24)

          7:30 AM ET
          • Chris WrightToe Poke writer

          With the Ballon d'Or contest settled for another year, attention now turns to FIFA's The Best awards, which will include the Puskas Award being given to the scorer of the most beautiful goal scored in world football during the past 12 months.

          FIFA's list of 11 nominations for the 2021 award includes a diverse cavalcade of goals scored from the Champions League to the Ghanaian Women's Premier League.

          There are several familiar names in the running such as Riyad Mahrez, Erik Lamela and Patrik Schick, though the list also features some lesser-known players from across both the men's and women's game.

          Despite winning a record seventh Ballon d'Or this week, Lionel Messi's long wait for a Puskas Award continues, despite the Paris Saint-Germain star being nominated seven times since the trophy was established in 2009.

          Cristiano Ronaldo won the inaugural Puskas Award but has only received one further nomination since, finishing in second place behind Mohamed Salah in 2018.

          Last year's winner was Son Heung-Min, who took top honours with his exceptional 75-yard solo run and strike for Tottenham Hotspur against Burnley in December 2019.

          Indeed, with Lamela -- who left Spurs for Sevilla in the summer -- in contention this year for his outrageous goal in March's North London derby, Tottenham are in with a shout of becoming the first club to claim back-to-back Puskas Awards.

          Below are the 2021 nominees for the award, which will be announced on Jan. 17, 2022.

          Luis Diaz (Colombia) vs. Brazil: June 23, 2021

          Colombia lost 2-1 against Brazil in their group-stage clash at the Copa America but Los Cafeteros opened the scoring in style inside the first 10 minutes of the match when Diaz connected with an acrobatic back-post volley.

          Gauthier Hein (Auxerre) vs. Chamois Niortais: April 10, 2021

          Hein waltzed through a crowd of defenders before putting himself in on goal with a nimble pirouette and thumping an emphatic finish past the Chamois goalkeeper to cap off this fantastic virtuoso goal.

          Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) vs. Arsenal: March 14, 2021)

          The Premier League's 2020-21 Goal of the Season was scored in a match that was a microcosm of Lamela's Spurs career. The Argentine opened the scoring with an exquisite rabona finish (which is something of a trademark of his), before getting himself sent off as his team fell to a derby defeat.

          Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Monchengladbach) vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Nov. 8, 2020

          Lazaro's soaring scorpion volley was a 94th-minute consolation goal for Gladbach in a 4-3 defeat, but that doesn't make it any less spectacular.

          Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) vs. Zimbabwe: Nov. 16, 2020

          Mahrez demonstrated his expert ball control, quick feet and ice-cold composure as he put his side two goals up against Zimbabwe by bobbing and weaving his way past two defenders.

          Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Supreme Ladies) vs. Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies: May 8, 2021

          Owusu-Ansah found the back of the Kumasi net with this powerful, dipping long-range volley. Extra credit for the strike going in off the post, and for a well-executed "cleaning the boots" celebration.

          Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II) vs. Fortuna Sittard: May 16, 2021

          Having received the ball with his back to goal on the edge of Fortuna's box. Pavlidis turned and proceeded to silkily burrow through a heavily populated penalty area before prodding home from point-blank range.

          Daniela Sanchez (Queretaro) vs. Atletico de San Luis: Jan. 16, 2021

          Starting out on the left flank, Sanchez cut inside through a pack of three defenders before unleashing a perfect effort that nestled sweetly inside the very top corner.

          Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) vs. Scotland: June 14, 2021

          Czech striker Schick scored what became the feel-good hit for the summer (unless you're Scottish) when he let rip from the halfway line to open the scoring at Hampden Park in truly outrageous fashion.

          Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) vs. Chelsea: April 13, 2021)

          Chelsea knocked Porto out of the Champions League but not before Taremi took to the air to deliver an emphatic parting blow with a beautiful overhead kick that left Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy rooted to the spot.

          Caroline Weir (Manchester City) vs. Manchester United: Feb. 12, 2021

          This elegant chip from the edge of the box earned Weir her second Puskas Award nomination in as many years, with both goals coming in the Manchester derby.