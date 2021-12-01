Mexico reveals revamped crest amid laser show, choreographed dancing at Estadio Azteca

Mexico reveals a revamped crest ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The 1968 Olympics, the "Game of the Century" between West Germany and Italy, Pele leading Brazil to the 1970 World Cup title, Maradona's "Hand of God" goal, and Argentina's win at 1986 World Cup final.

These are some of the most iconic events to have ever taken place in Mexico City's historic Estadio Azteca, and for a brief moment on Tuesday night ahead of the unveiling of Mexico's new national team crest, it was also the home of a rather peculiar lightshow with choreographed dancing.

The 20-minute presentation included construction workers and doctors strutting across the venue, an Aztec warrior, an ambulance driving up to the pitch, and no lack of giant glow sticks.

#Video 📹 Así el ambiente en el Estadio Azteca pic.twitter.com/HgAK8Gx8lb — Universal Deportes (@UnivDeportes) December 1, 2021

And of course, lots more elaborate choreography.

Anyway, back to the crest, which was eventually displayed on the Azteca pitch. This is now the seventh time that the crest has undergone a change since it was introduced in 1930. Here's a comparision to the newest version with the one it has replaced.

La Selección Mexicana ha presentado su nuevo escudo. 🇲🇽



¿Qué te parece el cambio? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JmiyVJmaMd — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) December 1, 2021

According to Mexico's soccer federation (FMF), the logo's structure is inspired by the sun stone, with the eagle paying homage to Aztec and Mayan art. The ball being clutched by the eagle's talon is based of the classic 1970s Telstar edition, which has been central to the crest since the 1980s.

The "México" font is a familiar one as it has been synonmous with the typeface of the 1968 Olympics, as well as the two World Cups previously hosted.

Mexico's new crest was unveiled amid much fanfare. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Surprisingly enough, Twitter seems to be fairly kind to the rebrand. Perhaps due to the fact that the crest does more to simplify than to offend, the early consensus seems to so far be one of slight satisfaction from fans.

But there has been some light-hearted responses ("graphic design is my passion," anyone?), including a nice zinger from Roberto José Andrade Franco (who wrote this beautiful piece in October for ESPN about FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi), saying what millions of Mexico fans were likely thinking after the revamp.