Marcus Rashford has been presented with an honorary degree by the University of Manchester to recognise his efforts to tackle child poverty in the UK. (1:15)

As a forward who scored on his first ever appearance as a Manchester United player, in the Premier League and for the England national as a teenager, Marcus Rashford is no stranger to daunting debuts.

Now Rashford is making his first foray into the world of fiction writing, and is in the process of co-authoring his first children's novel.

Rashford has already topped the best-seller charts with his first book "You Are A Champion," a self-help guide to life aimed at young people who wish to discover their full potential, which was released last year, while he also launched the Marcus Rashford Book Club in conjunction with the National Literacy Trust. The 24-year-old is now moving into the world of fiction with "The Breakfast Club Adventures," which is being co-written with author Alex Falase-Koya.

It forms part of Rashford's ongoing push to help disadvantaged children by pressuring the UK government into providing free school meals to those in need, a campaign that earned the United star an MBE earlier this year.

"The Breakfast Club Adventures" is aimed at children aged 8-11 and will follow the escapades of a young boy named -- you guessed it -- Marcus and his friends.

According to publishers Macmillan Children's Books, the stories will draw from Rashford's own experiences and memories of his schooldays and the free breakfast club he used to attend in the morning before classes.

"Breakfast Club guaranteed I had the best possible start to my day and welcomed me with open arms," Rashford wrote on Instagram. "It wasn't just about food. It was about forming friendships, about togetherness, about escape. It was where some of my greatest memories were made. I want to capture that feeling in my debut fiction book."

- ESPN FC 100: Presenting 2021's top male players and managers

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Rashford isn't the only notable footballer to have tried his hand at writing children's books, with several other players having moonlighted as authors.

Walcott, now back at boyhood club Southampton, published the first in the series of books that follow the exploits of a gifted young footballer called T.J. in 2010 while he was a rising star at Arsenal. Walcott has since penned four books in the series: "T.J. and the winning goal," "T.J. and the cup run," "T.J. and the penalty" and "T.J. and the hat-trick."

'I enjoyed all of his books and they definitely stick in my mind as my favourites at that young age.' 📚



Did you know Frank Lampard is also a children's author, with the great Roald Dahl an inspiration for picking up the pen! #RoaldDahlDay pic.twitter.com/gEgLvmZ2XS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 13, 2019

In a similar vein, former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard can claim to have authored 18 books in his extensive "Frankie" series that document the fantastic adventures of the titular character and his footballing chums. Along with best friends Charlie and Louise (and his dog Max), Frankie has tangled with pirates, dinosaurs, cowboys and even ancient Egyptian mummies.

🦝 The True Blue Scouts of Sugar Man Swamp

🐈 The Cats of Tanglewood Forest

🎭 Better Nate Than Never

⚽️ Saving The Team



✍️ One of our own wrote one of those 2013 @nytimesbooks Best Sellers. @alexmorgan13 scored a golazo with her series, The Kicks 👏



📚 #ChildrensBookDay pic.twitter.com/zQnp8xxBUJ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) April 2, 2020

The USWNT star signed a deal in 2012 to author a series of books aimed at nurturing a love of football among kids and young girls in particular. According to Morgan, The Kicks championed "strong values, good work ethics, and a health-focused lifestyle."

Cahill used his own experiences of life as a professional footballer when he created the "Tiny Timmy" books which were aimed at helping soccer-mad Australian kids learn to read. The former Everton midfielder's debut, "Tiny Timmy Soccer Superstar!" was first published in 2015 and now there are 12 titles in the series.

Dream come true ! 🦁

Get the first issue of Inked at https://t.co/dvdnq0kdR7 pic.twitter.com/Wj4DAltR2Q — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 12, 2018

Neymar helped launch his very own comic book series in 2018 entitled "Inked: Art Animates Life" which followed a Brazilian footballer named Junior who just so happened to have a body covered in magical tattoos.

Perhaps inspired by his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Mbappe recently released a graphic novel which tells the story of his journey to stardom called "Je m'appelle Kylian."