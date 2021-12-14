While speculation over Kylian Mbappe's future remains rife, with the Paris Saint-Germain striker strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, we have Spider-Man star Tom Holland to thank for Tottenham Hotspur being officially ruled out of the race for the France international's signature.

Holland was in Paris last month as part of his tour to promote "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is released on Dec. 17.

While in the French capital, the 25-year-old attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony where he was seen meeting some of the world's top players such as Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, who walked away with a record seventh award that evening.

Holland also got to meet Mbappe at the Theatre du Chatelet, and the London-born Spurs supporter has since revealed that he tried -- and failed -- to tempt the PSG star, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to move to north London next summer.

Holland recounted his chance meeting with Mbappe during an appearance on YouTube with co-star and partner Zendaya, during which the pair covered some of the internet's biggest comment-section quarrels -- the best city in the world, American cuisine versus British cuisine, whether pineapple belongs on pizza, etc.

Conversation soon turned to the eternal battle between NFL and soccer, at which point Holland excitedly mentioned that he met Mbappe and went for broke by asking the 22-year-old forward if he would ever consider signing for his team. Unfortunately for the ardent Spurs fan, Mbappe was fairly quick to dismiss the offer.

"I said 'Hey, it's nice to meet you,'" Holland recalled. "He was really friendly and I said 'Mate, you have to come to Tottenham.'

"He just burst out laughing!"

Thankfully, the precise moment was caught on camera, revealing that Mbappe did in fact literally laugh in Holland's face upon being asked to join Tottenham.

Did Tom Holland ask Mbappe to sign for Spurs? 👀😅



(via tomholland2013/IG) pic.twitter.com/7KpV6LKDuM — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 1, 2021

"No, impossible," Mbappe chortled. "That's impossible!"

Ouch. To be politely refused is one thing, but to be genuinely laughed off in full public view and in front of the camera is another entirely.

Still, it's not all bad for Holland, who still has got to enjoy the sight of Spurs forward Son Heung-Min do his best Spider-Man impression whenever he has scored a goal of late.

And, who knows? Depending on what transpires in PSG's Champions League round-of-16 clash against Real Madrid next year, Mbappe may have to look elsewhere for a new club to join. At which point, the groundwork laid by Holland could just pay off.