Real Betis fans throw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch at halftime to ensure disadvantaged children don't go without at Christmas. (0:51)

With just a few days until the holidays, those who haven't sent out their Christmas yet are cutting it fine if they want them to arrive before Dec. 25.

Thankfully for all those soccer fans in dire straits, the Belgium national teams have got you covered having produced their own sensational batch of seasonal greetings cards.

Stars of both the men's and women's national teams -- nicknamed the Red Devils and the Red Flames respectively -- have posed for a series of festive photos in suitably jolly Yuletide scenes.

What's more, the cards can be downloaded from the official Royal Belgian Football Association's website and sent to all of your nearest and dearest in time to deliver an extra special Christmas surprise.

The range of eight images show the Belgian players really got into the spirit of the photoshoot as they sported a variety of kitsch and tacky Christmas sweaters along with the shorts and socks they wear while playing for the national team.

This image of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel and Hertha Berlin defender Dedryck Boyata could, at first glance, by mistaken for a poster promoting a new Wes Anderson movie. Boyata's sweater appears to depict a lightning-spitting T-Rex wearing a Santa hat. How festive.

As if the Belgian FA didn't already have their hands full running editions of their website and social accounts in English, French and Dutch, Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier and Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco deliver their best wishes for the holidays in Spanish.

Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere appears so delighted to receive a present from Kevin De Bruyne that he hasn't yet noticed the Manchester City midfielder rather risque sweater. At least, we hope it's a sweater...

Reminding us that Christmas really is a time to reconnect with family, Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard sits little brother Thorgan Hazard on his knee to ask him what what he wants Santa to bring him.

OH Leuven forward Hannah Eurlings can't fit all of the baubles on to the tree and is now looking around the room for other places to hang them.

Lyon midfielder Janice Cayman and Gent goalkeeper Nicky Evrard have got that look that says: "Is it time to open the presents yet?"

We hope there is something lost in translation with this message from Anderlecht teammates Tessa Wullaert and Laura De Neve.

Images courtesy of the Royal Belgian Football Association