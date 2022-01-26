Neymar tells Alexis Nunes about his new Netflix documentary titled Neymar: The Perfect Chaos. (1:11)

Neymar: Not many people know the real me (1:11)

Paris Saint-Germain are a club well-used to having superstars both in their playing squad and in the stands watching their matches, but the Ligue 1 leaders played host to an extra-special guest this week as Kanye West dropped by for a visit.

In town for Paris Fashion Week, West had been spotted at various events and venues in the French capital with his partner, actor Julia Fox.

West and Fox caused a minor stir on social media when they pitched up at the Kenzo Men's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show wearing unusual matching double-denim outfits, and then again at the Schiaparelli show in coordinated all-leather ensembles.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

But the hip hop titan took a detour from the world of haute couture on Wednesday in order to drop in on at PSG's Camp des Loges training ground.

West met with Neymar, who presented the rapper with his very own personalised PSG jersey, complete with his nickname and No. 10 on the back.

West will have been delighted to have seen Lionel Messi make his shock free transfer to PSG. Just a few weeks after Messi left Barcelona for the French capital last August, West released his 10th studio album, "DONDA," on which the track "Off the Grid" includes the line:

"Don't try to test me I keep it clean, but they could get messy I talk to God every day, that's my bestie They playin' soccer in my backyard. I think I see Messi"

West's visit to PSG comes just a few days after he appeared to hint on Instagram at an imminent collaboration with the Jordan brand, which produces some of PSG's kits and accompanying apparel.

The rapper shared an image of the iconic "Jumpman" logo as well as a screenshot of a quote from Michael Jordan's eldest son, Marcus, in which the 31-year-old expressed his eagerness to see Jordan, West and producer DJ Khaled discuss a combined project this year.

As well as high fashion, West is getting more into soccer, having been spotted in the crowd during Atlanta United's MLS game against Columbus Crew last July.

West had set up a studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he aims to finish work on "DONDA" with 2 Chainz among his collaborators. The album was supposed to be released that day following an unveiling in front of 42,000 fans at the venue, only for the release to be delayed.

play 0:43 Kanye West's view from Atlanta United's supporters' section Kanye West joins the Terminus Legion for Atlanta United's clash against the Columbus Crew.

So with a bit more time to spend in Atlanta, West decided to take in a game with the Atlanta supporters group, the Terminus Legion.

Unfortunately, despite having a Grammy-winning artist decked out in a bright red puffa suit and a pair of tights pulled over his head up in the stands, Atlanta were unable to prevent themselves slipping to a narrow 1-0 defeat.