PSG's Messi, Mbappe and Neymar unveil fourth kit with a nod to Chicago Bulls

Paris Saint-Germain have revealed the latest offering from their collaboration with Nike's Jordan brand by unveiling a new fourth kit which will be worn by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar & Co. for the 2021-22 season.

PSG say that the predominantly white ensemble with blue-and-red trim, which will be worn in the latter half of the campaign, includes a design feature taken from the famous uniforms worn by the Chicago Bulls.

The new PSG shorts share the diamond motif used by the Bulls, most famously during their heyday when they won six NBA championships in eight years between 1991 and 1998.

The red pinstripes around the collar and cuffs is also a callback to the detailing on the classic Bulls' vests made famous by Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen -- widely regarded as the greatest team in NBA history.

It's a real departure from the PSG x Jordan collaboration released around this time last year, when they unveiled a fourth kit featuring psychedelic splahes of "Hyper Pink" and "Psychic Purple."

Further melding the worlds of football and basketball, PSG revealed their latest strip with a photoshoot featuring Messi, Mbappe and Sergio Ramos with PSG Feminine stars like Grace Geyoro, Jordyn Huitema and Sakina Karchaoui posing for a set of faux high school-style photos with that look like they have been plucked straight from their old yearbook.

Some observers on social media pointed out that Messi's feet are obscured in all of the pictures he appears in, probably as a way to dodge the issue of him being one of the biggest names in Adidas' stable of sponsored athletes.

The kit forms part of a wider PSG x Jordan Spring '22 collection that includes various items of very fetching leisure, street and training wear.

Indeed, as well as the playing kit, the seasonal selection extends to hoodies, jackets, tracksuit pants, casual shirts and Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers -- all redolent in ice white.

Is this all, perhaps, in an effort to make Mbappe feel like he doesn't need to leave for Real Madrid in the summer if PSG turn themselves into Ligue 1's own Los Blancos?