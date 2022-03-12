Tom Brady was in attendance as Man United beat Tottenham in a thrilling game. Getty

The VIP seats at Old Trafford are always good for star spotting, and Saturday's Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur was no exception, with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady the main attraction.

Here we go! @Cristiano vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I'm riding with @ManUtd today. pic.twitter.com/ybgHozzSBm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2022

Brady, who recently retired after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- owned by the Glazer family, which also owns Man United -- tweeted just after kickoff that he was excited to see the showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

And, as was so often the case during a career in which he won seven Super Bowls, the former Bucs and New England Patriots man made the right call with his pick.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a long-range effort in the 12th minute, then found the net again seven minutes before half-time. Spurs cancelled out both efforts with goals of their own, but Ronaldo came up clutch -- just like Brady himself did so often during his storied career -- to seal United's win after 81 minutes.

As for Kane, the self-confessed Brady fan who has expressed a wish to be an NFL kicker, did manage to convert a first-half penalty -- Brady called that too! -- but it was Ronaldo's day.

After the game, Brady made his way down to the Old Trafford turf and caught up with the man of the hour. Which left us with just one question: What do GOATs talk about?

Maybe Brady was telling Ronaldo about his own successes on English soil; in two wins with the Patriots at Wembley Stadium, he threw seven touchdown passes.