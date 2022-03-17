Not content with being one of the biggest rising stars of the United States women's national team, Trinity Rodman has released an inspirational new children's book.

Rodman has enjoyed a whirlwind start to her pro career since becoming the youngest player ever to be drafted into the National Women's Soccer League last year when she signed as a rookie with Washington Spirit at the age of 18. The forward went on to win the NWSL championship and be named Rookie of the Year in her debut season.

She then became the league's highest-paid player when she extended her contract earlier this year, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal reported to be worth $1.1 million.

Rodman also received her first call-up to the national team in February, making her senior international debut at the age of 19 during the USWNT's victorious SheBelieves Cup campaign.

And just to put the cherry on top of an incredible few months, Rodman can now also claim to be a published author with the announcement that the USWNT star has released a new book with which she hopes to promote a love of sports among young readers.

With the aim being to inspire kids to follow their sporting dreams, "Wake Up and Kick It with Trinity Rodman" focuses on the resilience and determination that the author has shown in her rise to the top, as well as the various obstacles and difficulties she's had to navigate along the way.

"Paving my own, unique path has never been easy, but I have always had unmatchable work ethic, been able to ignore outside noise and wake up and tackle each day as it comes," Rodman said.

"I'm excited for this book to inspire the next generation to go out and achieve their goals and dreams, proving that nothing is out of reach if you are willing to work for it."

What's more, as part of the collaborative endeavour with Adidas, over 5,000 copies of Rodman's book will be donated to young children through various community charities thanks to the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Soccer For Success program.

Rodman isn't the first USWNT player to author a book, as she follows a path trodden by Women's World Cup-winning great Alex Morgan.

The San Diego Wave striker signed a deal in 2012 to co-write a series of stories aimed at nurturing a love of football among kids and young girls in particular.

There are now 12 books in "The Kicks" collection which, according to Morgan, champion "strong values, good work ethics, and a health-focused lifestyle."

The books, chronicling the lives and sporting adventures of 12-year-old Devin Burke and her teammates, have appeared on the New York Times bestseller list and were also made into a TV series in 2016.