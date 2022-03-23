Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is one of the fastest players in the game -- but he hasn't recorded the Premier League's top speed this season. Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

When it comes to flat-out top speed, very few players in the Premier League can match the sheer velocity of Mohamed Salah once the Liverpool forward hits his stride.

As well as topping the goal-scoring charts once again this season, the fleet-footed Egypt international also ranks highly among the Premier League's fastest recorded top speeds so far this season.

However, there is one player who has been clocked at a higher top speed than Salah this season and what's more, you may be surprised to learn that it isn't a sprightly striker, a flying full-back or even a whizz-kid winger.

In fact, according to the sprinting stats recorded by Opta in the Premier League this season, the honour goes to a seasoned international centre-back who is two months older than Salah.

1. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea): 36.7 kilometres per hour (22.8 miles per hour)

According to Opta, the fastest top speed in the entire division has been recorded by none other than Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The 29-year-old Germany international hit his season's best pace during a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

=2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 36.6 kmh (22.7 mph)

=2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 36.6 kmh (22.7 mph)

After being narrowly pipped by his Chelsea foe, Salah is second on the list of the Premier League's highest recorded top speeds this season with a max velocity of 36.6 km/h -- meaning the difference between gold and silver on the podium is a mere 0.1 km/h, which is roughly equivalent to the top speed of a common garden snail. The sight of Salah turning on the after-burners is nothing new: just look at this classic counter-attack goal against Arsenal, or this one against West Ham United, or this one against Manchester United.

⚡️ Blistering pace

=2. Adama Traore (Wolves): 36.6 kmh (22.7 mph)

Traore may have departed for Barcelona on loan in the January transfer window, but he is still level-pegging with Salah on the list of Premier League top speeds this season. Renowned for his lightning acceleration, the Spain international often left fans frustrated with his final product, contributing just one goal and no assists in his final 20 Premier League appearances for Wolves before returning to Camp Nou.

4. Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool): 36.2 kmh (22.5 mph)

Ibrahima Konaté at Inter 🔴



👀 The ideal centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk?@LFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/DQ2VzwR9Xh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 2, 2022

Another surprise entry from a centre-back, Konate has begun to find his feet as a Liverpool player following his €41.5 million move from RB Leipzig last summer. Partnered alongside Virgil van Dijk this season, the French defender has proved that he can provide reliable cover with his speed across the ground to quickly shut down anything that makes it past his team's defensive lynchpin.

5. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): 36.1 kmh (22.4 mph)

Tasked with leading the charge for Villa, Watkins has become a thorn in the side of Premier League defenders with his constant probing runs and darting dashes into the channels. The mobile England striker is also capable of turning defence into attack within the space of a few short, sharp seconds, as his counter-attack goal against Brighton in November showed.