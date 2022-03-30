England snags the 2-1 victory vs. Switzerland following a go-ahead penalty shot from Harry Kane. (2:52)

While some major soccer stars have still been battling for World Cup qualification via the playoffs in this international break, England captain Harry Kane and France striker Olivier Giroud used the relative calm of friendly matches to edge closer to making history for their national teams.

After tucking away a penalty for England in Saturday's 2-1 win over Switzerland at Wembley, Kane drew joint-level with Sir Bobby Charlton on his country's all-time top goal-scorers list with 49 goals, just four shy of the record held by Wayne Rooney since September 2015.

Coincidentally, it was also a penalty against Switzerland that saw Rooney score his 50th goal for the Three Lions on his 107th appearance and thus overtake Charlton to become his national team's all-time highest scorer. This after a 22-year-old Kane had already opened the scoring in a 2-0 win with his third international goal in only his fourth cap.

Aged 29 at the time of his half-century, Rooney went on to add three more goals to his England tally before retiring from international duty in the summer of 2017 in an effort to extend his club career. Kane doesn't turn 29 until July and, with 11 goals scored in his last eight games for England, is well on course to overtake his former teammate.

Meanwhile, Giroud take a step closer to becoming France's all-time top scorer after scoring two goals in back-to-back victories over the Ivory Coast and South Africa.

Giroud is now just three goals from drawing level with Les Bleus' all-time top goal scorer, Thierry Henry. Like Henry, Giroud made his name at club level with Arsenal before achieving Champions League glory elsewhere, and both players helped their country to World Cup glory, albeit 20 years apart.

Here we look at an array of the record top scorers for a selection of major men's international footballing nations as well as the active players who are closest to taking their crowns.

- World Cup playoffs: Stream replays on ESPN+ (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

England

History maker 🙌#OnThisDay four years ago, @WayneRooney netted his 50th international goal to become the #ThreeLions' all-time leading goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/IjRTtMF2IP — England (@England) September 8, 2019

Top international men's goal scorer: Wayne Rooney (53 goals in 120 games)

Highest active goal scorer: Harry Kane (49 goals in 69 games)

France

Throwback to this Thierry Henry against Portugal at EURO 2000 🎯⁣

⁣#EURO2020 | #TBT | @equipedefrance — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) December 5, 2019

Top international men's goal scorer: Thierry Henry (51 goals in 123 games)

Highest active goal scorer: Olivier Giroud (48 goals in 112 games)

On this day in 2014, Miroslav #Klose scored his 69th Germany goal to become our all-time top scorer 🐐#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/Sk7d2jChGm — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 6, 2019

Top international men's goal scorer: Miroslav Klose (71 goals in 137 games)

Highest active goal scorer: Thomas Muller (43 goals in 112 games)

🇪🇸 @Guaje7Villa retires from football 😢



He scored 59 goals in 98 Spain games 👏👏👏#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0ER3liEBHi — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) November 13, 2019

Top international men's goal scorer: David Villa (59 goals in 98 games)

Highest active goal scorer: David Silva (35 goals in 125 games)

Top international men's goal scorer: Luigi "Gigi" Riva (35 goals in 42 caps)

Highest active goal scorer: Ciro Immobile (15 goals in 55 games)

Top international/highest active men's goal scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (115 goals in 186 games)

Top international men's goal scorer: Robin van Persie (50 goals in 102 games)

Highest active goal scorer: Memphis Depay (39 goals in 77 games)

Top international/highest active men's goal scorer: Romelu Lukaku (68 goals in 101 games)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi was honoured last night for becoming the highest-scoring South American male in international football history 📘



📝 He marked the occasion by becoming just the 5th man to register 80 international goals 🤩#MondayMotivation | @Argentina pic.twitter.com/jyMLIVDpdl — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 11, 2021

Top international/highest active men's goal scorer: Lionel Messi (81 goals in 160 games)

😲 #OnThisDay in 1958, a 17-year-old @Pele scored his first #WorldCup goal in Brazil's quarter-final victory over Wales



👑 What a goal it was! pic.twitter.com/lIhiTQgmZT — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2021

Top international men's goal scorer: Pele (77 goals in 91 games)

Highest active goal scorer: Neymar (71 goals in 117 games)

Top international/highest active men's goal scorer: Luis Suarez (66 goals in 131 games)

On this day in 1983, a bonafide 🇺🇸⚽️ legend was born.



Celebrate @clint_dempsey's birthday by watching all 5️⃣7️⃣ of his joint #USMNT record goals.



Have a great one, Deuce! pic.twitter.com/zmaHXFeDPu — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 9, 2020

Top international men's goal scorers: Clint Dempsey (57 goals in 141 games), Landon Donovan (57 goals in 157 games)

Highest active goal scorer: Jozy Altidore (42 goals in 115 games)

Top international/highest active men's goal scorer: Javier Hernandez (52 goals in 109 games)

🇳🇬 Remembering Rashidi Yekini, scorer of @NGSuperEagles's first #WorldCup goal, who was born on this day in 1963.



We'll never forget his celebration at USA 1994. pic.twitter.com/DFtL8wSWeK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 23, 2019

Top international men's goal scorer: Rashidi Yekini (37 goals in 62 games)

Highest active goal scorers: Odion Ighalo (16 goals in 35 games), Ahmed Musa (16 goals in 105 games)

🦁 Sadio Mané 🇸🇳



Definition:



Doing everything that can ever be done in football. ⚽ #TotalEnergiesAFCON pic.twitter.com/GQgOjnGlj0 — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 6, 2021

Top international/highest active men's goal scorer: Sadio Mane (29 goals in 88 games)

The control 👌

The finish 🎯



By scoring against DR Congo in 2006, Hossam Hassan concluded his brilliant goalscoring record with Egypt in the #TotalEnergiesAFCON 🇪🇬 💫



What is the most iconic goal the Egyptian legend has ever scored? 👀@EFA | @Hossam9Hassan pic.twitter.com/GW0bKtnfmA — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 1, 2022

Top international men's goal scorer: Hossam Hassan (68 goals in 176 games)

Highest active goal scorer: Mohamed Salah (47 goals in 84 games)

Top international men's goal scorer: Tim Cahill (50 goals in 108 games)

Highest active goal scorer: Mathew Leckie (13 goals in 69 games)