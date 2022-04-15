Juventus unveil new 2021-22 fourth kit with dazzling geometric design

They may have only six games remaining of their Serie A season, but Juventus have chosen now as the perfect time to release a new fourth kit for 2021-22.

As is often the case with the club's jerseys in recent years, this new offering is likely to divide opinion among the club's supporters.

The multi-coloured, geometric design is created in collaboration with Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra.

Kobra's colourful, psychedelic tributes take folk heroes and cultural icons such as David Bowie and Martin Luther King Jr. as inspiration, and he uses his his works to deliver thought-provoking social messages.

The new Juve jersey -- modelled by stars such as Alvaro Morata, Martina Rosucci and Moise Kean -- is also dripping in the Sao Paulo-based artist's signature style, with the club's traditional colours swapped out for a bold mosaic of blues, whites and golden yellows.

According to manufacturer Adidas, the collaboration "celebrates a more diverse and inclusive world" and "carries a powerful and unified message that helps bring to life the most authentic side of football."

Adidas

Kobra said: "What we express and the way we do it speaks about who we are. We cannot be our best version if we don't embrace diversity. Our differences are what makes us unique, which is why adidas and Juventus have been such perfect partners to work with on this special project. I hope it resonates with people as much as I enjoyed creating the artwork for it."

Adidas

Juve have really let loose with their alternative strips in recent years with Kobra's design adding to a wardrobe that includes some of the strangest (and loudest) football shirts ever designed -- which have not been to everyone's taste.

I genuinely believe that someone at Adidas hates Juventus. pic.twitter.com/shvfH9sj7Y — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) April 12, 2022

After all, who can possibly forget the day-glo orange acid wash splatter that was 2020-21's third shirt?

Adidas

This isn't even the club's first stab at a blue-and-yellow polygon design this season, with Juve's third kit also making waves when it was released last summer.

Adidas

And just think, we're only a couple of months away from seeing what Juve will be wearing next season...