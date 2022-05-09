Shaka Hislop believes that Man City's 5-0 victory over Newcastle shows that Pep Guardiola's side have forgotten about their Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid. (0:56)

EA Sports has revealed its FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season, which gives prominence to the very best players over the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

Rather than an elite XI, the "team" actually constitutes a 15-player squad stuffed with the top performers in the English top flight, all of whom will now receive skill boosts and upgraded player items in FIFA 22 in recognition.

As such, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United are jointly the highest-rated FIFA stars in the Premier League, with both commanding updated overall player ratings of 97.

The Team of the Season was decided via a vote among the FIFA 22 community, with Premier League title chasers Liverpool and Manchester City dominating the final selection.

Notable absentees

Given City and Liverpool's superiority once again in the Premier League this year, it should come as no surprise that that is strongly reflected in the FIFA 22 Team of the Season.

Indeed, only four players included in the final 15-man squad hail from other clubs with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United the only others providing representation. This means there is no room in the team for several other standout performers such as Spurs striker Harry Kane, who is the highest-scoring Premier League player this season (13 goals, eight assists) not to be included.

There is also no room for any players from Chelsea. Their season is ending as a bit of a damp squib, but they are still likely to qualify for the Champions League with easily the league's third best goal difference, so players such as Mason Mount could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved at missing out.

Elsewhere, it could be argued that Bukayo Saka warranted a place having helped Arsenal's resurgence in the table with a series of important goals and match-winning shifts, but the young winger has been squeezed out in what proved to be a competitive tussle to earn an attacking spot.

The same could be said for Phil Foden and Andy Robertson who both all fell just short of inclusion despite impressing on the pitch for the league's two best sides this season.

FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season

Alisson, Liverpool (overall FIFA rating 95)

With just 21 goals conceded and 20 clean sheets kept in 33 appearances, Alisson has once again been the rock-solid base for Liverpool's defence while also regularly being relied upon to spark their attacks with his excellent distribution and positioning.

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City (95)

The versatile full-back has been in outstanding form for City this season, whether charging forward on the overlap or covering in defence. Cancelo has provided seven assists in the Premier League so far this season.

With 12 assists to his name this season, no defender in the Premier League has laid on more goals for his team than Alexander-Arnold. Indeed, only one player at all has provided more assists in the top flight than the Liverpool right-back (and they just so happen to feature a little further down this list).

Ruben Dias, Manchester City (95)

Though injury has conspired to end his season prematurely, Dias has once again proved himself a vital part of City's defensive spine. The Portugal international has conceded just 18 goals in 29 games over the course of the campaign, helping to keep a clean sheet on 12 occasions.

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (96)

A mainstay in Liverpool's back line, Van Dijk has once again been at his impervious best this season keeping 21 clean sheets in 33 games for the title-chasing Reds. The Dutchman also set a Premier League record earlier this year by going 60 home games without suffering a single defeat -- a run which he has now extended to 65 games.

Declan Rice, West Ham United (92)

Rice has been influential at the heart of midfield as West Ham have sustained a challenge for European qualification again this season, once more demonstrating that he can fulfil every facet of midfield play from defensive duelling to positional nous to play-switching passes.

Rodri, Manchester City (90)

He may be the lowest overall rated player to be included in the FIFA 22 Team of the Season, but Rodri's impact in midfield for City cannot be overestimated. The Spain international has made 30 appearances in the league and scored six goals, including a contender for goal of the season from 25 yards against Everton back in November.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (93)

While struggling to hit the giddy heights of his first 18 months at United, Fernandes has still chipped in with regular contributions this time around by scoring 10 goals (none of which have come from the penalty spot) and mustering six assists in the space of 35 appearances.

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (96)

A true modern-day maestro, De Bruyne makes things happen for City with his driving runs from deep-lying midfield positions and his truly masterful range of passing. The 30-year-old Belgian has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 27 games for the table-toppers.

Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (94)

Creative and hard-working in equal measure, attacking midfielder Silva kicked off the season in spectacular style by scoring seven goals in his first 14 league games for City. He's since added just one further goal to his tally yet that hasn't diminished his importance to the team.

Son Heung-Min, Tottenham Hotspur (95)

The highest-scoring player outside the Premier League top two this season, Son has enjoyed a rich vein of form and found the net 20 times in just 32 appearances for Spurs, thus eclipsing Kane in their record-breaking striker partnership this season. Furthermore, all 20 of Son's league goals have come from open play.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United (97)

While his grand return to Old Trafford has not gone entirely to plan, Ronaldo has at least produced the goods on an individual level by racking up another 18 league goals and three assists in 30 games, some 12 years since he last topped the scoring charts for United.

Diogo Jota, Liverpool (91)

Effectively replacing former stalwart Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's first-choice attacking trident (at least until Luis Diaz's mid-season arrival), Jota has more than lived up to expectation by scoring 15 league goals in 32 games in his second season at Anfield.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool (96)

The second member of Liverpool's fearsome front three to make the cut, Mane too has been in prolific form this season with 14 goals in 32 games -- including his 100th goal in all competitions for the Reds, which came in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace back in September.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (97)

Quite simply the best player in the Premier League this season (and the Football Writers' Association agrees), Salah has scored more goals (22) and laid on more assists (13) than anybody else in the top flight this term. As well as being on course for a third Golden Boot in five years, the Egypt star has been the driving force in Liverpool's quest to topple City at the summit.