Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Barely a year after completing their takeover of non-league Wrexham, owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny were at Wembley on Sunday to watch their club contest a cup final. The FA Trophy ended up in the hands of Bromley, thanks to a 64th-minute goal from Michael Cheek, but for many without loyalties to the two National League clubs, the real attraction was in the directors' box.

That's where Reynolds and McElhenney could be found. The pair haven't exactly been keeping a low profile since purchasing the Welsh club, and in fact, announced a docuseries entitled "Welcome to Wrexham" is coming to FX and Hulu later this year.

Their day out in London wasn't inconspicuous either. The partners of Reynolds and McElhenney, Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson respectively, joined them in the owners' suite. So, too, did fellow club owners David Beckham and Will Ferrell, who own stakes in MLS sides Inter Miami and LAFC, respectively.

Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The star power in the stands is likely to do little for the sting Wrexham fans will feel from missing out on a piece of silverware -- something the club last experienced in 2013, when they lifted this very FA Trophy. Thankfully, for those in northeast Wales, there's still more to play for this season: Wrexham will meet either Notts County or Grimsby on Saturday in the National League promotion playoff semifinals.

A win there, and another in the final at West Ham's London Stadium the following Saturday, and Reynolds' and McElhenney's team will move up to the Football League and a place in League Two.