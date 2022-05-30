Steve Nicol breaks down how Real Madrid were able to get the differentiating goal vs. Liverpool in the Champions League final. (1:32)

Real Madrid have had plenty of experience celebrating Champions League wins -- Saturday's 1-0 victory over Liverpool in Paris gave them their fifth in just nine years, and their 14th overall -- so the festivities back in Madrid on Sunday followed a familiar script as they added LaLiga's title to the mix as well.

- Marcotti: Madrid strengthen UCL legacy with win vs. Liverpool

- Ogden: Courtois inspires Madrid to glory by denying Liverpool

- Olley: Liverpool's UCL final loss will test mental toughness

Not to be outdone, Liverpool still had two trophies of their own to show off (the FA Cup and Carabao Cup), and were greeted by thousands of people on Merseyside to celebrate, as Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson put it, a team that had "done us proud."

Below is how both teams capped off their respective, silverware-laden seasons.

Things kicked off in Liverpool at 4 p.m. BST, where Liverpool's open-top bus followed a nine-mile route past many of the city's landmarks and finished in the city centre.

Champion in my city 👑 😎 pic.twitter.com/ocTJRAKQq5 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 29, 2022

Over in Madrid, the squad met up at the Santiago Bernabeu at around 6 p.m. CEST, before boarding the team bus -- their regular transportation, rather than an open-top parade version -- for the trip around Madrid's M-30 ring road to the city's Almudena cathedral.

Real Madrid (and the European Cup) leaving the Bernabéu just now. They're heading to la Almudena (the cathedral), Sol, Cibeles and then back to the Bernabéu for a party with the fans tonight. pic.twitter.com/pouHegNkW2 — Alex Kirkland (@alexkirkland) May 29, 2022

After posing for a photo with Madrid's archbishop, the team headed to Puerta del Sol in the heart of the city to visit the headquarters of Madrid's regional government.

There, club president Florentino Perez called their campaign "one of the greatest in the history of the Champions League," and looking at how they overcame mega-rich Paris Saint-Germain, reigning champions Chelsea and Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool, it's hard to argue.

Back over in Liverpool, the party was in full swing, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to thank Reds fans for their support.

"This is the best club in the world" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zMsyC5Q5FB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 29, 2022

Not everyone was in a completely celebratory mood, with Sadio Mane's future at the club very much in doubt.

Sadio Mane during Liverpool's trophy parade, celebrating the FA and Carabao Cup 👀



Bittersweet. pic.twitter.com/sUS1G1qAL4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2022

It was also a bittersweet moment for super-sub Divock Origi, with the forward expected to join Serie A champions AC Milan on a free transfer this summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid made their next stop just down the road at Madrid town hall, before they joined thousands of fans -- having now switched to an open-top bus -- waiting at Cibeles, the iconic fountain where supporters gather to celebrate the club's frequent trophy wins.

There, the players had the chance to address the crowd, although captain Marcelo's efforts were interrupted by fans making their feelings clear about the decision of PSG's Kylian Mbappe to snub a move to Madrid earlier this month.

🤬GRITOS contra MBAPPÉ en la CIBELES🤬



💥La afición madridista se acuerda del francés, ahora en #ChiringuitoEnLaSexta pic.twitter.com/GyumcM66W7 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 29, 2022

Eden Hazard -- who appeared to have been thoroughly enjoying the celebrations already -- also took the chance to seize the microphone and open up about his turbulent time at the Bernabeu so far.

"It's been three years with a lot of injuries. Next year I'm going to give everything for you!" he yelled, before being mobbed by teammates.

Hazard's optimism was matched by midfield playmaker Isco, who insisted that he would be adding this Champions League to his own personal tally -- despite not featuring for a single minute of this European campaign.

"Yesterday they gave me a medal, so I'm counting it," he told Radio Marca.

Not to be outdone, Liverpool also had a special non-playing guest on their bus, with DJ Calvin Harris pumping out the tunes for the Reds' faithful.

For much of Madrid's evening, the spotlight was on Marcelo, who had revealed a day earlier that he would be bringing an end to his 15-year spell at the club.

The ever-flamboyant Brazilian defender was sporting five NBA-style rings, one for each of his Champions League trophies.

When the team returned to the Bernabeu at around 10 p.m. CEST, the stadium was now full with 55,000 fans who had raced to purchase tickets earlier in the day.

After the squad had been introduced one-by-one, it was Marcelo's entry with the Champions League trophy -- and his subsequent emotional farewell speech -- that was the highlight.

"This isn't a sad day, it's a happy day, because we've once again won the best competition in the world," he said, visibly moved. "Thank you for the magical nights we've experienced here. Madrid's future is looking good with these youngsters!"

There was still time for manager Carlo Ancelotti to grab the mic and lead the crowd in an impressive rendition of Real Madrid's most recent anthem: "Hala Madrid y Nada Mas."

Even Gareth Bale -- often a peripheral figure in his final season as a Real Madrid player -- looked to be enjoying himself.

This time there were no whistles when his name was read out over the Bernabeu tannoy and when many fans had already left, after midnight, Bale could still be seen signing autographs behind one of the goals.

With the celebrations over, thoughts were already turning towards next season at Madrid. As president Perez had said earlier in the day: "Now we go for the 15th!"