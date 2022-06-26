Steve Nicol explains why Gareth Bale's move to LAFC makes sense for the forward. (0:44)

Nicol: I would have been 'flabbergasted' if Bale chose Cardiff over LAFC (0:44)

The future of Wales forward Gareth Bale has been the subject of great interest over the past few years, as his contract at Real Madrid began to wind down. But now he's on his way to Major League Soccer... with LAFC!

The most-expensive player of all time in 2013, when he made the move from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid for €100 million ($106m), Bale's career in Spain has been filled with trophies (including five Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles, three UEFA Super Cups and one Copa del Rey) and controversy (mainly over his injury record, perceived lack of commitment to the club and love of golf.)

With his contract -- which cost the club around €60m a season, making him one of the five highest-paid players in the world -- expiring this summer, sources had told ESPN that the 32-year-old had been prepared to retire from football if Wales had failed to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 to seal the final UEFA spot in the playoffs and will open their tournament against the United States on Nov. 21.

As a result, Bale needed a new club side to maintain his fitness until November and was linked with a return to Wales with Cardiff City in the English Championship.

But the lure of Los Angeles loomed and Bale opted to move to the City of Angels, following veteran Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini who did so earlier this month.

Here's how how social media reacted to the news and also a look at Bale's impact on the game.

Bale confirms his move

Gareth Bale in his new LAFC threads 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Zx5YqWC3ny — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2022

Always destined for MLS?

Gareth Bale said this in 2020 👀 pic.twitter.com/xjMnxi6FAl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2022

Life is good in the USA

▪️ Top of Supporters' Shield standings

▪️ Sign Giorgio Chiellini

▪️ Sign Gareth Bale

▪️ Re-sign Carlos Vela



Life is good for LAFC 😎 pic.twitter.com/46FVtxTUUY — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2022

Gareth Bale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Lorenzo Insigne 🇮🇹

Xherdan Shaqiri 🇨🇭

Chicharito 🇲🇽



All in MLS. ⭐️ 🌟 pic.twitter.com/EiLhntosfG — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 25, 2022

The golf jokes

Bale's most memorable moments so far

That goal

🚲⚽💥 @GarethBale11's overhead kick in the Champions League final has been nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award 2018! #RMUCL pic.twitter.com/48xQBEn7HB — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 3, 2018

That assist

This assist from prime Real Madrid Bale 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IUMB7Ds1a8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2022

That run

play 0:50 Bale's free kick deflects off Ukrainian player for Wales' opening goal Gareth Bale's free kick deflects off of Andriy Yarmolenko for the own goal as Wales takes a 1-0 lead vs. the Ukraine.

Bale's impact on soccer

Key stats (via ESPN Stats & Info)

- He scored 106 goals in 258 games for Real Madrid

- 71 goals in 237 games for Tottenham

- 5 goals in 45 games for Southampton

- He won 19 major honours with Real Madrid, including 5 UEFA Champions League titles. The only player in history with more European Cup titles is Paco Gento (6).

- He is the all-time leading goal scorer for Wales (39 goals in 105 games) but is yet to play in a World Cup finals match in his career.

- He will be the sixth Welsh player to play in MLS.

Tottenham

Bale's Premier League history at Spurs Season Games Minutes Touches Pass% Chances Assists Goals Shots 2008-2009 16 993 833 68.6% 11 0 0 23 2009-2010 23 1,707 1,411 64.9% 39 5 3 39 2010-2011 30 2,451 1,815 74.3% 48 1 7 63 2011-2012 36 3,217 2,430 82.5% 88 10 9 136 2012-2013 33 2,924 2,143 78.5% 74 4 21 165 2020-2021 (Loan) 20 923 611 73.2% 21 2 11 38

Real Madrid