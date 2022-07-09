When it comes to kits, football clubs are experimenting more with different colors and sources of inspiration. But second-tier Scottish side Partick Thistle have gone one better by basing one of their kit designs on iconic mascot, Kingsley.
The club previewed the design last month on Twitter and it's now available at Glasgow-based Greaves Sports.
What is Kingsley supposed to be, you ask? Well, that's up to interpretation, but for the mascot's creator, David Shrigley, Kingsley "represents the angst of being a football fan."
From the unibrow, to the spiky head and misshapen teeth, the bright yellow mascot is an unforgettable sight, with many fans caught between loving it or hiding behind the couch. Still, the new special edition jersey, which looks pretty normal until you get about halfway down, certainly requires some defence.
☀️ It's OFFICIAL!— Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) June 30, 2022
Our friends @GreavesSports and @ONeills1918 will produce a run of Kingsley kits, including children's sizes, for sale later this year.
The skipper @RossDocherty1 loves wearing his - you'll be able to purchase yours soon.
Watch this space! pic.twitter.com/kT9aZG31hd
Scottish club Partick Thistle have a kit next season inspired by their iconic mascot Kingsley 😬☀️ pic.twitter.com/oUlcD9qlYX— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2022
This kit is... Actually, do words exist to describe this? https://t.co/lrnilSoxYC— Kirsteen Paterson (@kapaterson) June 30, 2022
One person asked if the jersey is so bad it's good, and the official account for Kingsley replied.
Indeed pal 👍— Kingsley (@ThistleMascot) June 30, 2022
If Partick Thistle were to wear this jersey during a match, perhaps the plaid patterned shorts and distinct shirt design could inspire some offensive aggression during play.
Either way, they may well be the first team to actually wear their own mascot and give their brand extra emphasis on and off the pitch.
I don't know know who needs to know this but Partick Thistle just released their new kit and it's inspired by their mascot named Kingsley and now I'm adding the club to the list of 56 clubs that I officially support because the kit is absolute fire. ☀️ 🏴 pic.twitter.com/a5SbIIPQRz— Zwë 👑 (@ZwebackHD) July 7, 2022
For many collectors and kit connoisseurs, Partick Thistle offer something new and unique, and for casual fans, either nightmare fuel or a dazzling display of creativity, depending on your taste.