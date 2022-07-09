Kingsley cheers on Scottish side Partick Thistle, who have released a special edition jersey inspired by the iconic mascot. (Photo by Craig Williamson - SNS Group\SNS Group via Getty Images)

When it comes to kits, football clubs are experimenting more with different colors and sources of inspiration. But second-tier Scottish side Partick Thistle have gone one better by basing one of their kit designs on iconic mascot, Kingsley.

The club previewed the design last month on Twitter and it's now available at Glasgow-based Greaves Sports.

What is Kingsley supposed to be, you ask? Well, that's up to interpretation, but for the mascot's creator, David Shrigley, Kingsley "represents the angst of being a football fan."

From the unibrow, to the spiky head and misshapen teeth, the bright yellow mascot is an unforgettable sight, with many fans caught between loving it or hiding behind the couch. Still, the new special edition jersey, which looks pretty normal until you get about halfway down, certainly requires some defence.

Our friends @GreavesSports and @ONeills1918 will produce a run of Kingsley kits, including children's sizes, for sale later this year.



The skipper @RossDocherty1 loves wearing his - you'll be able to purchase yours soon.



Watch this space! pic.twitter.com/kT9aZG31hd — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) June 30, 2022

Tommy Taylor

Scottish club Partick Thistle have a kit next season inspired by their iconic mascot Kingsley 😬☀️ pic.twitter.com/oUlcD9qlYX — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2022

This kit is... Actually, do words exist to describe this? https://t.co/lrnilSoxYC — Kirsteen Paterson (@kapaterson) June 30, 2022

One person asked if the jersey is so bad it's good, and the official account for Kingsley replied.

Indeed pal 👍 — Kingsley (@ThistleMascot) June 30, 2022

If Partick Thistle were to wear this jersey during a match, perhaps the plaid patterned shorts and distinct shirt design could inspire some offensive aggression during play.

Either way, they may well be the first team to actually wear their own mascot and give their brand extra emphasis on and off the pitch.

I don't know know who needs to know this but Partick Thistle just released their new kit and it's inspired by their mascot named Kingsley and now I'm adding the club to the list of 56 clubs that I officially support because the kit is absolute fire. ☀️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/a5SbIIPQRz — Zwë 👑 (@ZwebackHD) July 7, 2022

For many collectors and kit connoisseurs, Partick Thistle offer something new and unique, and for casual fans, either nightmare fuel or a dazzling display of creativity, depending on your taste.