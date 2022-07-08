Manchester United have unveiled their brand new home kit for 2022-23 and fans will no doubt be heartened to learn that while the usual preseason uncertainty reigns among the squad, their club has at least got one thing right this summer.

The shirt is a delectable design that at once looks both retro and contemporary with clean, understated lines accentuated by subtle flourishes in the trim and finish.

It also sees a return for the polo collar last seen on a United kit in 2015, while the retro triangular pattern on the collar itself evokes images of the club's classic 1990s attire.

The shirt is intended to bear resemblance to some of United's most memorable kits throughout history with definite, discernible hints of the 1984-86, 1992-94, and 1998-2000 home strips visible. With the collar turned up -- as United forward Leah Galton so ably demonstrates -- one instantly thinks of Eric Cantona in his pomp.

Adidas

The shield surrounding the club crest also returns to the United home kit for the first time since 1994-1996, the jersey in which Sir Alex Ferguson's side -- propelled by the goals of Cantona -- won the Premier League and FA Cup double.

One United player who will be especially eager to pull on the new home kit for the first time will be Bruno Fernandes after it was announced that the midfielder will be taking the squad No. 8 for the 2022-23 campaign.

The switch was revealed in a semi-cryptic social media post in which Bruno shared a gif of himself potting the black 8-ball during a game of pool.

Freshly vacated by Juan Mata, United's No. 8 shirt has been worn by some big names in the past, from Wayne Rooney and Paul Ince to Sir Bobby Charlton.

Inspired by our past.

Made for our future.#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022

Whether Fernandes' fellow Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo is still around to don the No. 7 shirt next season remains to be seen.

Ronaldo does appear in the club's launch video for the kit, but that is more than he will appear during their preseason because he has not travelled with them to Asia as he seeks a move away from Old Trafford.

Either way, both Bruno and United will get to flaunt their brand new wares when they square off against Liverpool in Bangkok next week in their first fixture of the preseason schedule. The Century Cup exhibition against the Reds will also be new manager Erik ten Hag's first game in charge of United since taking over from interim coach Ralf Rangnick in April.

While the stakes will be much lower for the match in the Thai capital, Ten Hag could certainly do without any repeats of the scorelines United suffered against their rivals last season, when they lost 4-0 at Anfield and 5-0 at Old Trafford.