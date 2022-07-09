The iconic green jersey has returned for Mexico's national teams.

After years of experimenting with various shades and colors, El Tri have gone back to their traditional roots with the release of an eye-catching green top for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Inspired by the Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, the "Feathered Serpent," Mexico's kit shines with a design that evokes the god's plumage and the feathered headdress known as the "copilli."

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," said James Webb, Senior Product Designer at adidas in a statement. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest."

The Mexico green jersey showcases feathered plumage that harkens Quetzalcoatl. Adidas

Mexico's revamped crest, which has now gone through a seventh change since it was introduced in 1930, was first revealed last December in the country's iconic home of Estadio Azteca. Similar to the latest kit, the alterations in the crest were influenced by characteristics of pre-Hispanic culture.

El Tri's throwback for the 2022 home jersey has also brought back the classic combination of white shorts and red socks. Green socks have also been revealed, providing Mexico with the possibilities of either the signature green-white-red mix or even a green-white-green for the home kit.

As for when the jerseys will be worn? Fans won't have to wait too long.

According to the Mexican Football Federation, the women's national team will debut the green kit in an upcoming CONCACAF W Championship match against the United States on Monday, July 11. In order for El Tri Femenil to keep their 2023 Women's World Cup hopes alive through a possible playoff spot, they'll need to somehow find a way to defeat the defending World Cup champions who've haven't lost a game since last August.

Perhaps some divine help from Quetzalcoatl is exactly what they need, and if they succeed, it could possibly be a sign of even better things to come for the men's side in November...