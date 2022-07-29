Arsenal's new pink 2022-23 third kit celebrates the local community

Arsenal's third kit is a handsome pink. Arsenal FC

This season, Arsenal will play in pink for the first time with the launch of their brand new third kit for the 2022-23 campaign.

While pink has been chosen for both goalkeeper strips and as decorative trim before, the Gunners have never used the rosy hue as a main colour for an outfield jersey until now.

The zesty shade of pink is embedded with a subtle "ermine" pattern that is an echo of the repeating motif used on the shield of the Arsenal club crest, circa 1949-2002. Ermine is a heraldic image often used in coats of arms and is said to represent the fur of a stoat, from which it takes its name.

Along with the westward facing cannon and the Latin motto "Victoria Concordia Crescit" (Victory grows out of harmony), the ermine pattern was originally revealed as part of the Gunners' new badge when it debuted in the first matchday programme of 1949-50 season. It was then discarded in 2002 when the club presented their new, streamlined crest -- that is still found on their shirts to this day.

As well as the handsome pink shirt, the 2022-23 third kit is completed by contrasting navy trim, plus navy shorts and matching pink socks.

Our Arsenal 22/23 third kit has arrived! 🦩



Available now at Arsenal Direct, https://t.co/OblCU7YfdX and selected retailers 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 29, 2022

As with this season's home and away kits, Arsenal are continuing to celebrate their local community through the launch of the third strip. The pink and navy ensemble serves as a visual salute to the passionate support base they have in north west London and in particular the more creative members of the district.

From musicians to DJs and producers, to skaters and even aspirating young urban gardeners, Arsenal are celebrating the passions of their supporters.

The 2022-23 home kit was launched as part of a project that saw £5 from every club shop sale donated straight to the Arsenal Foundation (which supports a plethora of local community-focused initiatives.)

Meanwhile, the corresponding away kit, which was launched while the Gunners were on tour in the U.S. in July, featured a film starring fan Aston Mack, who founded the Orlando Freedom Fighters organisation after first coming to prominence while wearing an Arsenal replica shirt during a Black Lives Matter protest in Orlando in the summer of 2020.