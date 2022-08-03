Cesc Fabregas' latest move is to the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Make a list of the most beautiful cities to live in Europe and chances are that Cesc Fabregas has played there.

The 35-year-old Spanish midfielder has recently moved from Monaco to Como in Italy's Serie B, swapping one incredible view for another, and his career to date has been nothing short of spectacular.

On the pitch, since making his professional debut in 2003, Fabregas has amassed an amazing haul of trophies after spells at Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco, as well as with the Spain national team from 2006-2016.

The list includes virtually everything you could want to win as a footballer, with the UEFA Champions League being the only notable exception:

Arsenal: FA Cup, Community Shield

Barcelona: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup (2), UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea: Premier League (2), FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Europa League

Spain: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship (2).

Off the pitch, Fabregas' Instagram account shows how much he has enjoyed living in some of the best cities in Europe.

London

Beginning his career at Arsenal, after a stint at the Barcelona academy, England's capital offered him everything a young player could want.

The hustle and bustle of one of the best cities in the world... and occasionally even some stunning weather.

Barcelona

Moving back to his home town in 2011, it's no great surprise that Fabregas' Instagram account really started to document his life from this point onwards.

Plenty of success on the pitch, and meeting some major celebrities like tennis star Rafael Nadal (a well-known fan of Real Madrid) off it.

Monaco

A move back to London and Chelsea brought success in 2014, but five years later the midfielder headed to the beautiful Monaco. A playground for the rich and famous, as well as having some of the most stunning views around, with the Stade Louis II right in the middle of it all.

Como

And now, at age 35, Fabregas has arrived at a club nestled next to Lake Como. His family certainly seem keen.

Holidays

Of course, as a wealthy footballer, Fabregas has also been able to enjoy himself on holiday too over the years.

Whether that's on his own...

With his family...

Or chilling with his friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

You have to wonder what's left on Fabregas' list of places to see... He's still got time left.