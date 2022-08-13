Janusz Michallik feels Manchester United have lost their fear factor after they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton. (0:53)

New season, same problems for 'embarrassing' Manchester United (0:53)

Just two games into the 2022-23 Premier League season, Manchester United have hit a new low after losing 4-0 to Brentford.

Erik ten Hag became the first Manchester United manager to lose his first two league games since John Chapman, who took over in November 1921 and lost back-to-back matches against Middlesbrough (they were relegated that season).

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo starting for the Red Devils, United suffered an inexcusable loss to a Brentford team looking for revenge after last season.

Soccer Twitter, including club legend Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville, did not hold back on United after this loss. See the best reactions below:

My neighbor is a @ManUtd fan...do I say hi? wave from a distance? ignore him? does he need a hug??? Much like his team and Ten Hag, I don't know what to do to make it better!!! #ManchesterUnited #EPL — Alejandro Moreno (@AleMorenoESPN) August 13, 2022

Ferdinand and Neville shared their disappointment and shock.

Gary Neville didn't hold back 😮 pic.twitter.com/dXnS9uC6iP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2022

Brentford are slapping us up....my phones going off....my head hurts....my heart...HELP NEEDED — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 13, 2022

Ronaldo, United's top scorer last season, couldn't make an impact on the pitch.

Ben Mee (2) had more touches in the opposition box than Cristiano Ronaldo (1) in the first half. 👀 — Squawka (@Squawka) August 13, 2022

United are now bottom of the Premier League table. Yes, you read that right.

Man United are currently bottom of the Premier League 📉 pic.twitter.com/LxzoMPfDR5 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 13, 2022

Manchester United as a club are completely broken. Reputations and careers for both players and managers go there to die — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) August 13, 2022

If I was Ten Hag I'd genuinely resign after this. Get out now before your reputation is shredded. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) August 13, 2022

Last season, Ralf Rangnick shared his concern about the level of transformation that United require.

Ralf Rangnick speaking about the changes needed at Man United before he left 🩺 pic.twitter.com/lT7fMjzAFQ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 13, 2022

Ten Hag's problems could get worse as his team next faces Liverpool, who thrashed United on both meetings last season.