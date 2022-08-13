Just two games into the 2022-23 Premier League season, Manchester United have hit a new low after losing 4-0 to Brentford.
Erik ten Hag became the first Manchester United manager to lose his first two league games since John Chapman, who took over in November 1921 and lost back-to-back matches against Middlesbrough (they were relegated that season).
Despite Cristiano Ronaldo starting for the Red Devils, United suffered an inexcusable loss to a Brentford team looking for revenge after last season.
Soccer Twitter, including club legend Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville, did not hold back on United after this loss. See the best reactions below:
Welcome to @ManUtd Erik!— Craig Burley (@craigburley) August 13, 2022
My neighbor is a @ManUtd fan...do I say hi? wave from a distance? ignore him? does he need a hug??? Much like his team and Ten Hag, I don't know what to do to make it better!!! #ManchesterUnited #EPL— Alejandro Moreno (@AleMorenoESPN) August 13, 2022
Anyone checked on Gary and Roy?— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 13, 2022
🐝 4-0 🟢#BrentfordFC | #BREMUN
Ferdinand and Neville shared their disappointment and shock.
Gary Neville didn't hold back 😮 pic.twitter.com/dXnS9uC6iP— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2022
Brentford are slapping us up....my phones going off....my head hurts....my heart...HELP NEEDED— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 13, 2022
Ronaldo, United's top scorer last season, couldn't make an impact on the pitch.
Ben Mee (2) had more touches in the opposition box than Cristiano Ronaldo (1) in the first half. 👀— Squawka (@Squawka) August 13, 2022
United are now bottom of the Premier League table. Yes, you read that right.
Man United are currently bottom of the Premier League 📉 pic.twitter.com/LxzoMPfDR5— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 13, 2022
Manchester United as a club are completely broken. Reputations and careers for both players and managers go there to die— Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) August 13, 2022
If I was Ten Hag I'd genuinely resign after this. Get out now before your reputation is shredded.— Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) August 13, 2022
Last season, Ralf Rangnick shared his concern about the level of transformation that United require.
Ralf Rangnick speaking about the changes needed at Man United before he left 🩺 pic.twitter.com/lT7fMjzAFQ— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 13, 2022
Ten Hag's problems could get worse as his team next faces Liverpool, who thrashed United on both meetings last season.
When Manchester United fans realize they play Liverpool next week ... 😅 pic.twitter.com/nM5XeesoPg— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2022