          Social media reactions to Manchester United's terrible loss against Brentford

          6:12 PM ET
          • SherShah Atif

          Just two games into the 2022-23 Premier League season, Manchester United have hit a new low after losing 4-0 to Brentford.

          Erik ten Hag became the first Manchester United manager to lose his first two league games since John Chapman, who took over in November 1921 and lost back-to-back matches against Middlesbrough (they were relegated that season).

          Despite Cristiano Ronaldo starting for the Red Devils, United suffered an inexcusable loss to a Brentford team looking for revenge after last season.

          Soccer Twitter, including club legend Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville, did not hold back on United after this loss. See the best reactions below:

          Ferdinand and Neville shared their disappointment and shock.

          Ronaldo, United's top scorer last season, couldn't make an impact on the pitch.

          United are now bottom of the Premier League table. Yes, you read that right.

          Last season, Ralf Rangnick shared his concern about the level of transformation that United require.

          Ten Hag's problems could get worse as his team next faces Liverpool, who thrashed United on both meetings last season.