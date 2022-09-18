Son Heung-Min showed his skills off the bench. Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Son Heung-Min gave the perfect response to being dropped by Tottenham Hotspur by coming on to score a 13-minute hat trick in a 6-2 victory over bottom-place Leicester City on Saturday.

The South Korea international was the Premier League's joint-top scorer last season but had not scored in Tottenham's first eight games.

But, replacing Richarlison on 59 minutes, Son curled an unstoppable right-footed shot into the top corner for his first (73), then a left-footer into the other side (84) and completed his hat trick with a goal initially ruled out for offside on 86 minutes.

"I have been disappointed, the team has been doing really, really good but I was disappointed with my performance," Son said afterwards. "I knew goals were coming and I wasn't worried. I've always had great supporters, team mates and coaches behind me."

Son's effort was tied with Chelsea's Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for the second-fastest hat trick scored by a substitute in Premier League history -- behind Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who scored three in 10 minutes off the bench in an 8-1 win over Nottingham Forest in February 1999.

But if you thought that Son was close to being the Premier League's fastest ever treble, you'd be very wrong. He's tied for 16th.

Here's the list in full (via ESPN Stats & Info):

1. Sadio Mane: 3 minutes (Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa, 2015)

2. Robbie Fowler: 5 minutes (Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal, 1994)

3.= Jermain Defoe: 7 minutes (Tottenham 9-1 Wigan, 2009)

3.= Gabriel Agbonlahor: 7 minutes (Aston Villa 4-2 Man City, 2008)

5.= Andy Carroll: 8 minutes (West Ham 3-3 Arsenal, 2016)

5.= Sergio Aguero: 8 minutes (Man City 6-1 Newcastle, 2015)

7. Ian Wright: 9 minutes (Arsenal 4-1 Ipswich, 1995)

8.= Jermaine Pennant: 10 minutes (Arsenal 6-1 Southampton, 2003)

8.= Teddy Sheringham: 10 minutes (Man Utd 5-0 Southampton, 2000)

8.= Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 10 minutes (Nottingham Forest 1-8 Man Utd, 1999)

11.= Yannick Bolasie: 11 minutes (Crystal Palace 4-1 Sunderland, 2015)

11.= Romelu Lukaku: 11 minutes (Everton 3-0 Sunderland, 2016)

13. Alan Shearer: 12 minutes (Newcastle 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday, 1999)

13.= Carlos Tevez: 12 minutes (Man City 3-0 Wigan, 2010)

13.= Mohamed Salah: 12 minutes (Liverpool 4-0 Man United, 2021)

And tied with Son are:

16.= John Hendrie: 13 minutes (Middlesbrough 3-2 Blackburn, 1992)

16.= Les Ferdinand: 13 minutes (QPR 5-3 Everton, 1993)

16.= Alan Shearer: 13 minutes (Newcastle 4-3 Leicester, 1997)

16.= Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 13 minutes (Chelsea 5-2 Wolves, 2004)

16.= Eidur Gudjohnsen: 13 minutes (Chelsea 4-0 Blackburn, 2004)

16.= Salomon Rondon: 13 minutes (West Brom 3-1 Swansea, 2016)

16.= Raheem Sterling: 13 minutes (Man City 3-1 Watford, 2019)