Jose Mourinho in Stormzy's new video. Stormzy

After a three-year hiatus, premier British grime star Stormzy caused waves on social media on Thursday night when his brand new track dropped without warning.

The 29-year-old released new song "Mel Made Me Do It" along with a 10-minute promo video that includes a host of cameo appearances from assorted famous faces from Louis Theroux to Usain Bolt.

Halfway through the epic track there is also a surprise appearance from one Jose Mourinho, who appears alongside Stormzy with his finger pressed to his lips while sampled audio of his famous "I prefer not to speak" postmatch quote plays.

After the song was released, the AS Roma coach shared a photo of himself and Stormzy on Instagram with a message thanking the rapper for including him in the project.

"Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy's new music video out today. I had a great time," the 59-year-old Portuguese wrote.

The video also includes an appearance from Ian Wright, with the Arsenal legend even earning a name-check during a spoken word section performed by British screenwriter and actor Michaela Coel.

"Today, we speak about foundation. Many great Black influential giants have touched people, from soul to soul, throughout many generations," Coel recites. "It's often 'greatness' comes to mind, but footballing legends like make Ian Wright greatness come to sight."

While it's slightly surprising to see them both turn up in Stormzy's latest offering, Mourinho and Wright aren't the first footballing stars to appear in other people's music videos.

While manager of Chelsea, Antonio Conte had a flirtation with the London grime scene when he appeared in the video for "Smoking Fine" by MC Eyez. The Italian was filmed walking down a city street with shopping bags in his hand before posing alongside the young rapper.

The Chelsea connection continues with Didier Drogba's maiden foray into acting. Indeed, the Ivory Coast striker flexed his dramatic chops while appearing at the very end of the video for Julia Channel's 2012 dance hit "Forever in a Day."

Perhaps the oddest example of all sees notorious ex-Wimbledon and Leeds United hardman Vinnie Jones make a brief appearance in the medieval-themed video for Westlife's utterly forgettable 2002 ditty "Bop Bop Baby."

Don't expect to see Mourinho popping up in a Westlife video...