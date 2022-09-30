Napoli will once again play in a Halloween-themed kit. Napoli FC/EA7

Never shy when it comes to cranking out curious novelty kits, Napoli have gone early and released their new Halloween-themed strip for the 2022-23 season.

A full month ahead of the holiday, the Partenopei have revealed the limited edition spooky shirt that will be worn by the team on the pitch towards the end of October.

Designed by Emporio Armani's in-house sport division, the blue jersey is covered in swarms of vampiric bats.

The ghoulish kit is a continuation of a seasonal theme first deployed last campaign when Napoli donned a black shirt covered in cobwebs to ring in All Hallow's Eve.

The bat kit represents the fifth kit release of the season so far for Napoli, who plied their fans with no less than 15 official home, away, third, goalkeeper and special edition strips in 2021-22, including not one but two tributes to the late, great Diego Maradona.