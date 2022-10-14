Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the possibilities surrounding the future of Lionel Messi. (1:02)

Barcelona will wear the logo of Canadian rapper and singer Drake on the front of their jersey in Sunday's LaLiga El Clasico at Real Madrid, to celebrate the fact he is the first artist to get to 50 billion Spotify streams.

The club welcomed Spotify onboard as their principle sponsor in March and have been promoting a number of artists since then via advertising boards inside Camp Nou, though Drake is the first to make it onto the actual shirt itself.

Once famed for their ideological aversion to shirt sponsors, Barca will now wear Drake's logo on the front of their jerseys for a limited time -- which while celebrating the hip-hop star's streaming achievements, also gives the Catalan giants an odd whiff of the Sheffield Wednesday's old crest.

Drake's owl symbol will appear on the biggest stage in Spanish football with Barcelona confirming that the limited edition shirt will be worn for the first time against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in El Clasico on Sunday.

"This doesn't feel real but it is," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Drake has publicly sported Barca colours before when a photo of him wearing the shirt was shared on his social media accounts last summer. Indeed, the image caused Dutch winger Memphis Depay -- himself a budding hip-hop artiste -- to suffer a minor meltdown in the sheer excitement of it all.

Of course, this isn't the first time that a headline musician has collaborated with a football club with many pop, rock and hip-hop stars finding their marques on shirts in the past.

The Rolling Stones have their own line of special Paris Saint-Germain merchandise which includes football shirts as well as bizarre offerings such as sneakers, moped helmets and skateboards.

OFFICIAL: PSG have launched their "unique collaboration" with the Rolling Stones. #PSGNoFilter pic.twitter.com/Dh9mySO5RP — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) October 18, 2017

Bob Marley has graced several kits with both Ajax Amsterdam and Northern Irish side Bohemians releasing tributes to the Jamaican reggae legend in the past few years.

Rise up this mornin', smile with the rising sun.



Introducing our new 21/22 third jersey, inspired by our collective love for @BobMarley and his Three Little Birds. pic.twitter.com/YiPUS7AR19 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 20, 2021

Bohemians and Bob Marley's family have collabed for their new away kit 🤩



Shirt sales will raise funds to bring football and music to asylum seekers in Ireland 👏 pic.twitter.com/gwC0GowK5z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 24, 2022

Seattle Sounders FC created a fittingly psychedelic salute to guitar hero Jimi Hendrix, one of the city's most famous sons, with their hazy purple 2021 away kit.

⬥ The Jimi Hendrix Kit ⬥



Inspired by a matchday tradition, honoring a Seattle icon. pic.twitter.com/DNJUGCWDIn — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 25, 2021

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris is known to be a huge fan of West Ham United and regularly plays live shows with a signature guitar bearing the crest of his beloved club.

He has also collaborated with the Hammers to produce a couple of special limited edition West Ham x Iron Maiden replica shirts and training lines.

Iron Maiden and West Ham United launch new football shirt and training range https://t.co/ZE4Z14CYIu — Metal Hammer (@MetalHammer) April 16, 2021

Ipswich Town have buddied up with local celebrity fan Ed Sheeran a number of times, including a couple of consecutive home kits (which all feature the singer-songwriter's trademark mathematical symbols) and this season's incredibly popular "blackout" third strip.