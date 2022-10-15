Alex Ferguson, a player for Rangers and one of the most decorated coaches of all time. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Alex Ferguson (no, not that one) scored his first professional goals for East Fife in the Scottish League Two against Bonnyrigg Rose. The 19-year-old Scotsman, on loan from St. Johnstone FC, is living up to his namesake and had the East Fife Twitter account buzzing after his performance.

According to East Fife manager Stevie Crawford: "Alex will bring competition for places in the midfield and is a player who is technically very good on the ball."

The 18-year-old joined the St. Johnstone at U16 level before he made his debut against Brechin City in the 2020-21 League Cup.

After 12 appearances for the club this season, he tallied his first two goals in the 64th and 90th minute. Even though the game was done and dusted, it was "Fergie time" still.

We're delighted to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Alex Ferguson on a season long loan from St. Johnstone.



Welcome to Bayview Alex!



🔗https://t.co/jKS0EaURjP pic.twitter.com/jz61E5Safm — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) July 28, 2022

#briggEASTFIFE 62' YES. YES. YES. East a fife corner is eventually worked back to Ferguson, he delivers into the middle AAAAAAAAANNNNNNDDDDDD MAKE THAT TWO SIR!!!!!!! — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) October 15, 2022

At just 19 years old, Ferguson has a long road ahead of him to match the career of his namesake, the legendary Manchester United coach and Rangers player, who made over 300 club appearances and scored 171 goals during his career. In terms of his managerial career, Ferguson won more than 30 domestic and international titles, including 13 Premier League championships, five FA Cup medals, and two Champions League titles.

However, that didn't stop the admin of the East Fife Twitter account from calling the young midfielder "Sir Alex." Could he become a household name and even captain Scotland? Time will tell.

Ferguson's playing career began as an amateur with Queen's Park, where he made his debut as a striker, aged 16. He described his first match as a "nightmare," but scored Queen's Park's only goal in a 2-1 defeat against Stranraer.

AWWWWWWWWW STEVIE CLARKE GET ON THE BLOWER SON SIR ALEX IS THE FUTURE SCOTLAND CAPTAIN!!!!!!! 4 BLOODDDDY EAST FIFE GOALS!!!!!!!! — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) October 15, 2022

The original Sir Alex is a legend and icon around the world, and eyes will be on the young Ferguson to deliver, and if he continues to carry on as he did today, he'll have a bright future.

With full-time resulting in 4-1 to East Fife, the goal scorers were both teenagers, showing promise and talent among Scottish youth players. And who knows, with more performances like these, the young man might even get acknowledgment from Fergie himself.

𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙇-𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 | Bonnyrigg Rose 1-4 East Fife

⚽️Connolly 2'

Schiavone 62', 67'⚽️⚽️

Ferguson 64', 90'⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cubIdEkP8R — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) October 15, 2022