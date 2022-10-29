Napoli unveil new Diego Maradona statue with golden left foot

In tribute to Diego Maradona, Napoli unveiled a new statue of him at their stadium ahead of their match against Sassuolo. The Argentine legend would have turned 62 years old tomorrow, which is why Naples wanted to celebrate Maradona before kick-off.

He also played at Barcelona, Sevilla, and Boca Juniors during his career. The statue shows Maradona with a golden left foot, immortalizing the Napoli legend who led the team to multiple major trophies.

This statue will join another one of Maradona which was installed in the stadium in 2020 following his death. The 1986 World Cup winner is revered in Napoli, where he captained the team to their first ever Serie A championship in 1986-87. Between 1984 and 1991 when he was at Napoli, he made 259 games and scored 115 goals. Maradona won two Serie A league titles and a UEFA Cup in 1989.

Napoli unveiled a Diego Maradona statue ahead of today's game and it's perfect 👏 pic.twitter.com/mzJPUWQLxK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2022

This season, Napoli are off to a roaring start, currently sitting first in Serie A and setting a new club record for most consecutive wins since Maradona was playing for them in the 1980s.

Fitting, that on what would've been Diego Maradona's 62nd birthday, Napoli are putting on another masterclass.



At this stage, it's not surprising. But after the pre-game tribute, Diego would be proud.#NapoliSassuolo pic.twitter.com/firjQm2C63 — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) October 29, 2022