Japan supporters celebrated a shock 2-1 victory over Germany in their opening 2022 World Cup game by reprising a wonderful postmatch tradition that has now been practised at several major tournaments.

Having just watched their side come from a goal down to overturn the former champions, the Samurai Blue fans stayed behind in the stands at the Khalifa International Stadium -- not to revel in the result but to make sure they left the place in precisely the state they found it.

Hundreds of blue refuse sacks were handed out by Japan supporters during the match and sure enough, the vast contingent used them to tidy up and collect any litter that had been left under the seats.

After their shocking win against Germany, Japan fans stayed after the match to clean up the stadium.



This isn't the first time Japanese matchgoers have been seen providing their own complimentary clear-up service, having previously delighted onlookers by doing likewise at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, most notably after a 3-2 loss against Belgium in the round of 16.

What's more, Japan fans were even filmed tidying up litter and discarded flags at the opening game of the 2022 tournament, despite their own side not even being involved.

They really are the perfect guests.