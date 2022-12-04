Every World Cup has its own phenomenon among supporters who have travelled to the host nation, from hand fans in South Korea and Japan in 2002 to vuvuzelas in South Africa in 2010. At the 2022 World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East, the trend is the wearing of a thobe. The traditional dress, a common sight in the Arab world and North Africa, is made up of a long-sleeve shirt and ankle-length robe and worn along with a headscarf that has a ring around it, called a keffiyeh.

Foreign fans in Qatar have grasped on to the local culture and provided the world with another example why the World Cup is so special. Go to any Arab country, and you'll see men wearing their crisp and clean white thobe. There are variations in style throughout the Arab world, and now fans travelling to the World Cup are wearing their own versions that they have either made themselves or bought in the shops and markets of Qatar.

The internet has been flooded with images of groups of face-painted supporters donning the dress in their team colours, as well as shops in the city center, Souq Waqif, selling the items for supporters. Where else would you see people from Argentina, Serbia, United States and Japan wear an Arabian style of clothing while cheering on their national team?

We've collected some of our favorite fan images so far in the tournament.

Shops in Qatar are carrying flag-themed thobes for supporters. ESPN

A Brazil fan wears a fully color-coordinated outfit at the match between Brazil and Serbia. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Argentina supporters gather ahead of their country's shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

These Dutch fans are in full support with their striped thobes and checkered headdress. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Croatian fans don their checkered thobes. (Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images)

These two Japanese fans watch on as their country produce an upset against Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Ecuador's fans found a different way to incorporate their country's flag into the outfit. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain fans show their enthusiasm ahead of the clash against Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)