It's been a big week for LeBron James: first he became the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, and now Liverpool have unveiled the full range of their apparel collaboration with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who has been both a fan of and minority shareholder in the Premier League side for many years now.

LeBron has teased a couple of elements of the collection in recent weeks -- arriving at one match wearing a bespoke soccer jersey, and playing in another wearing some LFC-branded sneakers -- but now the full wardrobe has been made available.

The Liverpool FC x LeBron collection includes a couple of special jerseys -- one soccer, one basketball -- as well as a hoodie, shorts, long-sleeve workout tops and a pair of custom sneakers.

The LeBron football shirt -- modelled by Anfield stalwarts Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson -- is black and dark grey with red pinstripes and features a repeating print motif bearing the letters "YNWA" and "SFG". The first batch of initials represent Liverpool's famous club anthem ("You'll Never Walk Alone") and the second represent James' own personal mantra ("Strive for greatness.")

Liverpool FC

The same all-over lettering pattern is also visible on the accompanying basketball jersey, worn by Liverpool forward Shanice van de Sanden. The vest also boasts a stylised "YNWA" logo across the midriff as well as James' favoured No.6 roster number on the back.

The look is completed by a pair of matching panelled shorts, which bear the same "YWNA-SFG" pattern as well as the Liverpool club crest and LeBron's iconic No. 6 on the front.

Liverpool FC

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson got in on the modelling act, wearing the black sweatshirt which, like the basketball jersey, has the "Strive for greatness" motto stitched across the upper back.

Liverpool FC

James chose to debut the new LFC Nike LeBron XX Low shoe included in the range on court as he became the oldest player in NBA history to hit a 20-point triple-double against the New York Knicks last week.

Liverpool FC

The ultra-lightweight sneakers come in red with the image of the Liver Bird found on the Liverpool club crest embroidered on the heels.

Those aren't the only new sneakers that LeBron can add to his footwear collection, as Nike his record-breaking accomplishment by sending him a pair of commemorative custom kicks.

Liverpool FC

It's surely no accident that the Reds' announcement comes in the same week that James became the new all-time record points scorer in NBA history after passing the milestone with the Lakers on Tuesday.

Requiring 36 points to break a record which had stood for nearly four decades, James' successfully racked up 38 points in a 133-130 defeat against Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass the all-time high career points total (38,387) of the legendary Karim Abdul-Jabbar.

After passing Abdul-Jabbar's tally with a jump shot in the third quarter, James finished the game with a career total of 38,390 points, thus putting himself out in front as the new NBA record holder.