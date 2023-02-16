Are Tottenham still the favorites despite 1-0 loss in first leg? (1:08)

It looks like Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been training up his own in-house strike partner after being spotted playing alongside his son, Maximilian, at AC Milan's training complex this week.

The pair trained together at the reigning Serie A champions' Milanello Sports Centre as the 41-year-old Swedish striker took part in a game with the Rossoneri's under-18 side as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since May.

After missing out on a place in Milan's matchday squad for Tuesday's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie, Zlatan found himself joining his own flesh and blood as a guest star for the Milan U18 side as they took on a team made up of fringe senior players.

Maximillian, born in 2006, has followed his father around Europe and was previously enrolled at the academies of both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. The striker's younger son, Vincent, is also part of the Italian club's youth set-up but did not feature in the training game.

Lining up together and sharing a quick chat before kick-off, the Ibrahimovics formed a formidable strike partnership as Zlatan did his best to keep up with his teenage foil.

Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

A forward in his own right, Maximilian looks to have inherited his dad's attacking instincts and physical presence, using his body to keep defenders at bay in a manner that will be familiar to fans.

Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Indeed, young Max also appears to prefer cutting in from the left wing and even his stepover technique is a carbon copy of Zlatan's own fleet-footed trickery.

Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the father-and-son pairing were unable to avoid defeat as the U18s ended up on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat, with Milan stars Charles De Ketelaere (two) and Ante Rebic scoring the decisive goals.

While Maximillian's first-team debut is likely to still be some way off, the thought of not one but two Ibrahimovics combining to terrorise the backlines of Serie A is certainly an enticing one.

Of course, they are not the only family members who share Milanello as their workplace: Milan legend Paolo Maldini is now the club's technical director, meaning he is ultimately in charge of the development of his 21-year-old son, Daniel, who is on a season-long loan at Spezia.