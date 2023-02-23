AC Milan's new kit re-imagines iconic Rossoneri stripes in gloriously retro 8-bit

Puma

Serie A giants AC Milan have unveiled a new fourth kit for the 2022-23 season, providing further evidence for the case that everything looks better in 8-bit.

The reigning champions of Italy have released the shirt as part of a special capsule wardrobe designed in collaboration with Paris-based fashion label Koche.

Milan stars including Olivier Giroud, Laura Giuliani, Theo Hernandez and Pierre Kalulu were enlisted to model the new threads on a set which had matching blocky detailing.

The limited-edition jersey sees the famous old Rossoneri stripes given an 8-bit reworking, with the club crest and stripes still clear and distinct amid a glitchy and ruptured digital backdrop akin to an old-school games console.

Indeed, nostalgic gamers of a certain vintage will be pleased to see that the pixelated effect lends the famous red-and-black bars an air of the early football video games of the 1990s; from International Superstar Soccer to Kick-Off.

What's more, the pixelated design on the shirt will also be used to create custom car decals and wheel skins (as visible in the launch video) to be used in the online football/racing fusion game Rocket League, due to be released in early March.

The new Koche fourth strip will be given a real-world debut when Milan take on Atalanta at the San Siro on Feb. 26 as they seek to close the gap between themselves and bitter rivals Inter, who sit second in the Serie A table.