Julien Laurens says it's time for Chelsea to move on from Graham Potter, with no improvement to be seen. (2:04)

Those looking for a concise encapsulation of the current woes in Chelsea's men's team need look no further than the club's regular Goal of the Month competition, which is a barren affair this time around.

Graham Potter's struggling side played five times in February (four games in the Premier League and one in the Champions League) and scored just a single goal in that duration. Joao Felix's early strike in their 1-1 draw at West Ham on Feb. 11 was the only goal registered by the men's senior side during the entire month.

Chelsea are now winless in their last six outings under Potter (three draws, three defeats) and haven't won a game since Jan. 15. They've also scored only four goals in all competitions since the turn of the year.

While Felix's goal won't make the Premier League Goal of the Month competition, it serves as the men's team's only contribution to the Blues' in-house contest which features three goals scored by the women's side (Fran Kirby and two for Lauren James) and two by youth players (Omari Hutchinson and Dion Rankine) in the development system.

Joao Felix's early strike in their 1-1 draw at West Ham was Chelsea's only Premier League goal in February. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Felix was forced to sit out for the majority of January after being sent off on his Chelsea debut against Fulham days after completing his loan move from Atletico Madrid. The Portugal forward then missed the first fixture in February through suspension only to return to the fold and score his first goal for his new side against the Hammers.

While Felix's 16th-minute opener at the London Stadium was perfectly accomplished, it was hardly a wonder goal that will echo in the halls of eternity. However, with Chelsea spending €329 million (according to Transfermarkt) on new personnel during the January window, Felix's volley is surely the most expensive goal in Premier League history.

Looking back on a miserable and miserly February at Stamford Bridge, here's how much the new faces that arrived in January have offered in a Chelsea shirt thus far.

Joao Felix (€11m, loan fee from Atletico Madrid)

Chelsea's most high profile arrival in January was a wantaway Atletico forward who is still ranked as the fourth most expensive player of all time (€126m). Despite being shown a red card for a reckless lunge on his debut, the 23-year-old Portugal international has arguably been the Blues' most successful addition having scored the only goal of their abysmal ongoing drought.

Joao Felix can lay claim to the only goal scored by the new arrivals. Ian KINGTON / AFP

Enzo Fernandez (€121m transfer from Benfica)

Argentina's World Cup winner moved to the Blues on deadline day after agreeing an enormous 8½ year contract as part of a dizzying deal that broke the British transfer record. The 22-year-old midfielder has played five times since and pitched in with one assist, supplying the cross that Felix converted for his maiden goal against West Ham.

Mykhailo Mudryk (€70m initial fee from Shakhtar Donetsk)

Mudryk was also handed an equally hefty contract after agreeing a 7½ year deal to join the Blues, which came with the option for an extra year bundled in. The Ukraine winger has shown brief flashes of his nimble footwork but as yet has not chipped in with a single goal or an assist in any of his six appearances.

Benoit Badiashile (€38m from Monaco)

The centre-back moved to the Blues after signing a seemingly customary 7½ year contract and has amassed five games, all coming in the Premier League. After tasting victory against Crystal Palace on his debut, the 21-year-old France international is now winless in his last four appearances, culminating in a 1-0 shock defeat against struggling Southampton last time out. He was also not included in their Champions League squad for the rest of the season as UEFA rules allow only three new players to be registered for the knockout stages.

Noni Madueke (€35m from PSV Eindhoven)

Signed from PSV, the 20-year-old English winger has made three appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League (including two starts) but is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for his new club.

David Datro Fofana (€12m from Molde)

Signed from Molde after a prolific season with the Norwegian champions, the 20-year-old Ivory Coast striker has played three times for Chelsea but is yet to complete a full 90 minutes, let alone score his first goal for the club.

Andrey Santos (€12.5m from Vasco da Gama)

Chelsea completed the signing of the young Brazilian midfielder in the first week of January on another long-term deal, though the 18-year-old is yet to make his Blues debut. Instead, after starring for Brazil at the South American U20 Championship, he is expected to return to Vasco on loan as he failed to secure a work permit to play in England.

Malo Gusto (€30m from Lyon)

Teenage right-back Gusto signed for Chelsea on a 6½ contract at the end of January and was immediately loaned back to former club Lyon for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.