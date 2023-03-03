With league titles and golden boots on the line, many of the big stars across Europe's elite clubs have been proving their worth with vital goals as we prepare to enter the final third of the season.

But which two players have combined for the most goal contributions in Europe's "Big Five" leagues? Goals are one things, but with assists thrown into the equation to give a more rounded view of the creative prowess on display, who comes out on top?

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

While the numbers (via Transfermarket) speak for themselves, one thing to note is the comparative absence of traditional strike partnerships on the list, with many clubs offering combinations of forwards and midfielders when it comes to their most productive pairings.

Over 30 goal contribution duos in Europe Club Player 1 Goals Assists Player 2 Goals Assists Total Man City E. Haaland 27 4 K. De Bruyne 4 13 48 PSG Neymar 13 11 Lionel Messi 12 12 48 Napoli V. Osimhen 19 4 K. Kvaratskhelia 10 11 44 Arsenal B. Saka 10 9 M. Odegaard 9 7 35 Frankfurt R. Kolo Muani 10 12 D. Kamada 7 5 34 Bayern J. Musiala 11 8 S. Gnabry 9 5 33 Monaco W. Ben Yedder 14 4 B. Embolo 12 2 32

1. Manchester City: Erling Haaland (27 goals + 4 assists) and Kevin De Bruyne (4+13)

Total goal contributions: 48

He may have "only" scored two goals in his last five league outings but Haaland's early season glut has propelled Manchester City to the top of this ranking (if not the Premier League table) with the Norway powerhouse already amassing 31 league goal contributions on his own.

Phil Foden has also contributed eight goals and four assists to the cause, meaning he would amass 43 goal contributions if paired with Haaland.

2. Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar (13+11) and Lionel Messi (12+12)

Total goal contributions: 48

With such an array of talent in the squad, PSG have been top of the Ligue 1 table since the first game week of the 2022-23 season. Neymar and Messi have been scoring and assisting in equal measure, literally 24 each.

Ligue 1's top goal scorer Kylian Mbappe has 17 goals this season, with three assists, so would manage a total of 44 goal contributions if paired with Messi or Neymar.

PSG are blessed with a wonderful attack that includes Neymar and Lionel Messi. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

3. Napoli : Victor Osimhen (19+4) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10+11)

Total goal contributions: 44

Napoli are the form team in Serie A this campaign and look to be odds-on favourite to claim the Scudetto, the club's first since 1989-90. The Partonopei have comfortably outscored the rest of the league with breakthrough stars Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia forming a truly formidable partnership.

4. Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (10+9) and Martin Odegaard (9+7)

Total goal contributions: 35

The Gunners have blazed their way to the top of the Premier League table and they've done it on the back of some superb performances from Saka in particular. Captain Odegaard has been pulling the strings to contribute as well, while forward Gabriel Martinelli has 11 goals and 2 assists to his name.

5. Eintracht Frankfurt: Randal Kolo Muani (10+12) and Daichi Kamada (7+5)

Total goal contributions: 34

Frankfurt may not have the pleasure of these two for much longer as a summer move looks likely for both, but they will enjoy them while they last. Kolo Muani has led the scoring after an impressive World Cup with France and Japan international Kamada has the German side pushing for Europe too.

6. Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala (11+8) and Serge Gnabry (9+5)

Total goal contributions: 33

After Robert Lewandowski left in the summer, Bayern have fallen back on their attacking midfielders to carry the goal-scoring burden with Musiala and Gnabry sharing the spoils. Nevertheless, the Bavarians are top of the Bundesliga, though only via their (admittedly, vastly superior) goal difference over Dortmund.

7. Monaco: Wissam Ben Yedder (14+4) and Breel Embolo (12+2)

Total goal contributions: 32

Monaco are third in Ligue 1, just a couple of points behind Marseille in second. However their most productive duo are easily outscoring their rival l'OM pairing (forward Alexis Sanchez and left-back Nuno Tavares, 15 goals and one assist combined) with 13 games left to play.