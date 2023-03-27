News that Manchester United and Wrexham will be playing a friendly match in San Diego this summer was warmly greeted around the world on Monday.

Well, mostly.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney jumped on a call to share the news with legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and things didn't quite go to plan.

Brilliant. Even at 81, Sir Alex's mind games are still enough to reduce most people to a puddle.

Wrexham were purchased by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and currently sit top of England's fifth tier. They have not played Manchester United in a competitive game since 1995, an FA Cup tie that ended in a 5-2 victory for United.