Juventus go wild with zebra print stripes on new home kit for 2023-24 season

The design of the stripes on Juventus' new 2023-24 home kit is, according to Adidas, a 'tongue-in-cheek nod to the equally iconic zebra markings.' Adidas

They may be midway through a Europa League semifinal tie and still with four games left in Serie A with a place in next season's Champions League to secure, but that hasn't stopped Juventus already unveiling their home kit for the 2023-24 season.

This has been a tumultuous few months for Juve in which they were deducted 15 points for false accounting regarding transfers, had those points reinstated (for this season, at least) and then still washed up as distant also-rans behind champions Napoli in the Serie A title race.

Perhaps understandably, the Bianconeri are hoping the 2023-24 season brings with it a fresh start with a dazzling kit designed with their new generation of fans in mind.

The famous black-and-white stripes are still there, but the Old Lady's signature style has been re-imagined with a fuzzy print effect that, according to manufacturers Adidas, "replicates the unique patterning of a zebra."

Black, white, and yellow. Shaped from heritage, ready for the future ⚪⚫️



Introducing the new Juventus x @adidasfootball 23/24 home kit. Get yours now! 👕😍 pic.twitter.com/E0PtqkBd5P — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) May 12, 2023

The wild look is completed with a vivid deep yellow trim, a contrasting colour which usually only features on Juve's home kits in elements of the club crest and sponsor's logos and is more associated with the club's away and goalkeeper jerseys.

Adidas

Paul Pogba is front and centre of the kit's launch despite only playing in nine matches so far this season after returning to the club last summer. The France midfielder didn't make his debut until late-February due to injury, but has featured regularly since then and set up his team's late equaliser in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Sevilla in their Europa League semifinal first leg.

Adidas

Pogba is joined in the launch by men's teammates Nicolo Fagioli and Danilo, while stars from the club's women's team Martina Rosucci, Lisa Boattin and Martina Lenzini also feature having recently qualified for next season's Women's Champions League.

Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The Bianconeri haven't been afraid to shock fans with drastic reworkings of their classic monochrome stripes in recent years, beginning with 2019-20's controversial black, white and neon pink half-and-half home kit.

Adidas

If anything, 2020-21's home shirt design proved even more unpopular as Juve unfurled a fairly wishy-washy take on their trademark aesthetic that included a thin "brushstroke" graphic effect and chintzy gold trim.

Hopefully proving that it is possible to meddle with a classic while still retaining enough heritage and prestige to placate the purists, the 2023-24 home jersey will be worn on the pitch for the first time when Juve take on Cremonese on May 14 in their penultimate home league game of the season.