The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Man United will need £151m to sign Barca's Fati

Manchester United are keen to add winger Ansu Fati to their squad this summer, and the Daily Star believes they've had a bid of £135 million rejected, suggesting Barcelona are demanding the full £151m in his release clause.

The Star's claim is at odds with United's financial situation, but the paper says bids of £90m and £135m have already been rejected by the Catalan club.

Fati, who scored earlier this week against Leganes to net his fifth goal of the season, has been told by Barca boss Quique Setien that he needs to be more consistent. This despite the 17-year-old impressing and helping the club to a five-point lead at the top of the table.

United are said to be big admirers of the youngster, but his release clause would probably be enough to throw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer off the scent.

LIVE BLOG

13.29 BST: In 'these players have signed extensions to cover them until the end of the season' news...

- Bayern Munich have kept Philippe Coutinho's loan from Barcelona going.

- Leicester have handed short-terms deals to club captain Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs and Eldin Jakupovic.

13.18 BST: La Liga president Javier Tebas has said Lionel Messi would be a bigger loss to the Spanish league than Cristiano Ronaldo and has issued a plea to the Barcelona captain to stay.

Ronaldo spent nine years playing for Real Madrid before joining Juventus for €100m in 2018. The transfer was viewed as a setback for the Spanish league's international image, with predictions at the time suggesting it could even bring financial consequences, but Tebas said the Portugal international's exit had "almost no impact."

"Cristiano's departure, even though it annoyed Madrid, had almost no impact because La Liga has spent years ensuring that the brand transcends the players," Tebas told RAC1 on Thursday. "But Messi's case is different. Messi is the best player in the history of the game. We have been lucky to have him in La Liga for his whole career. I think you would notice Messi's departure -- especially if he went to another league.

"It would not be a catastrophe [if he did leave] because we have television deals signed with or without Messi, but the important thing is the value adds. Messi always delights us."

12.43 BST: David Luiz's future will be resolved this week with all parties working towards extending his stay at Arsenal, according to the player's agent Kia Joorabchian.

The 33-year-old's existing agreement expires on June 30 having only signed a one-year contract when joining the club from Chelsea in an £8m deal last summer.

"The situation from Arsenal's point of view will be resolved this week," Joorabchian said. "I think it's just not Luiz's situation. There are several issues within the whole structure that will get resolved. June 23 is the deadline for most of the clubs to renew their contracts so that they can finish the season off and beyond. So irrespective of any situation, by June 23 everyone's situation should be resolved."

12.12 BST: Celta Vigo have completed the signing of Nolito from Sevilla.

The former Barcelona and Manchester City forward has agreed a deal to return to his former club until the end of next season and will be available to play as soon as he passes a medical.

Celta used the same process as Barcelona did to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes in February, as Spanish clubs are allowed to buy from another La Liga club outside the transfer window if they lose a player to injury for a long period.

Last month Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez suffered a serious knee injury which required surgery and the 17th-placed club have decided to sign Nolito rather than another keeper as they seek to avoid relegation.

12.01 BST: Last month we posed the question of Man City's 2008-09 squad: where are they now? Well, now one of them is somewhere else.

Brazilian striker Jo has returned to Corinthians after three years at Nagoya Grampus in Japan.

11.38 BST: Surely Arsenal are going to be looking for some new players this summer.

play 1:27 Amount of 'bad apples' at Arsenal is 'incredible' Craig Burley doesn't hold back when analysing Arsenal's roster and decision-making this season.

11.13 BST: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is hopeful Angel Gomes is "not far away" from signing a new contract to stay at Manchester United.

Gomes has returned to training at Carrington since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted but, at things stand, will leave the club on June 30 when his deal expires. The 19-year-old forward, who has made 10 senior appearances including six this season, has been linked with a move to Chelsea but Solskjaer believes he is set to stay.

"Angel is a top, top kid who we've had in the club for so many years," Solskjaer told a news conference on Thursday. "We've offered him a deal. Hopefully he'll take that but if not I'll wish him all the best. From what I understand, it's not too far away. If not, we'll wish him all the best."

10.49 BST: Belgium forward Dries Mertens has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension at Napoli. The 33-year-old, whose previous deal was set to expire this summer, has signed until June 2022 with an option to extend his stay for a further season.

"I decided everything during lockdown," Mertens said: "I was already convinced about it and delighted to sign for Napoli."

The former PSV Eindhoven star is in his seventh year at Napoli and has scored six goals and set up five more in 21 league appearances this season.

He helped Napoli beat Juventus on penalties in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final , and said after the match: "We wanted to win something important and we wanted to make it a special night for our fans and us."

10.27 BST: Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon -- who's on a season-long loan at Sevilla -- has said beating Barcelona is "extra motivation" ahead of their clash on Friday night but doesn't know if he has a future at the Bernabeu.

The match at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium is one of the toughest tests Barca will face in their remaining games this season as they battle with Madrid for the La Liga title.

"I'd be happy for Sevilla first, and if I can help Real Madrid, all the better," Reguilon told Diario AS. "I'm playing for Sevilla right now and I owe it to them. If we can't win the league, I want Madrid to win it, of course."

The 23-year-old has become one of La Liga's most consistent left-backs since joining Sevilla last summer -- when Madrid chose to sign Ferland Mendy to compete with Marcelo in the same position.

"I don't know what will happen next year," Reguilon said. "I want to keep that out of my head. I'll focus on this season, what's left, and not think about the future. I'm really happy here, this is an important club."

10.00 BST: Chelsea have announced that they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig over the transfer of striker Timo Werner. Sources had told ESPN on Monday that the Germany international did not want to play in Leipzig's Champions League quarterfinal tie, provisionally scheduled for August, so he can push through a move to Stamford Bridge.

Werner has agreed to join Chelsea on a five-year deal worth up to £200,000-a-week. Werner had a release clause which set his valuation dependent upon Leipzig's finishing position in the Bundesliga but with three matches still to play, the two clubs negotiated a figure believed to be in the region of €53m (£47.7m/$59m).

The Blues said in a club statement: "The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Blues, and will remain at the German club for the rest of the Bundesliga season. He will link up with his new team-mates in July, subject to passing a medical examination."

Werner added: Werner said: "I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club. I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

We have some @TimoWerner news for you! 👀 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 18, 2020

09.33 BST: Arsenal centre-back David Luiz is a target of Fenerbahce the Turkish giants are keen to sign the veteran defender this summer, Esporte Interativo reports..

Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer on a one-year deal with an option to extend it for a further season. The Brazilian, who has scored two goals in 32 appearances for the Gunners, is in talks with Arsenal to extend his stay beyond this summer.

The 33-year-old was only named among the substitutes for Wednesday's Premier League trip to Manchester City, but after coming on to replace the injured Pablo Mari he was at fault for two goals in the 3-0 loss and was sent off.

After that match, Luiz suggested he should have resolved his contractual situation by now but said his status was not a factor in his performance.

"I should have taken a different decision in the last two months but I didn't," he told Sky Sports. "All about my contract, if I stay here or not. I have 14 days to be here and that's it. I should have tried to decide my future as early as possible, but I didn't.

"I don't want to use that as an alibi or excuse, it's my fault -- that's it. I love to be here. That's why I continue to train hard."

09.00 BST: French left-back Theo Hernandez says he is happy at AC Milan amid reports that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him this summer.

"I'm happy in Milan and I want to stay here," Hernandez told Onda Cero.

Hernandez has scored five goals and set up three more in 22 league appearances since joining the Rossoneri from Real Madrid last summer.

Asked about the possibility of returning to Real Madrid one day, he said: "I have to continue like this and we shall see what happens.

"This has been my best season after my spell at Alaves [2016-17]. Neither at Real Madrid nor [while on loan] at Real Sociedad was I able to give my best. I didn't have the opportunity to show what I am at Real Madrid. I arrived in Madrid too young. Now I've matured a lot and that is why I am where I am."

play 1:24 Bandini: Lautaro swap deal with Barca would be critical mistake Nicky Bandini explains why a swap deal involving Barcelona and Lautaro Martinez would be a mistake for Inter.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd): Inter and Barca locked in Martinez stalemate

Inter Milan are standing firm in their negotiations with Barcelona for the sale of striker Lautaro Martinez, and the relationship between the two camps is said to be tense, reports Calciomercato.

The Italian outlet suggests that Inter are unwilling to move on a price of €85m plus Junior Firpo and, despite their hard-line stance, Barca are simply unwilling to budge.

Barca have offered Junior plus €65m, and while they refuse to pay more, they might be prepared to throw in another player.

Inter value Martinez at his release clause of €111m, and Junior at €26m, while Barca believe Inter's valuation of Junior is too low. The two clubs seem some way off and the Martinez camp appear to be growing tired of the ongoing discussions.

PSG close in on Bayern's Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez is being hotly tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich by Footmercato.

The French site reports that negotiations have started between representatives of the two clubs, with the player's entourage making contact with PSG sporting director Leonardo.

The news follows Tanguy Kouassi's move to the Bavarian club from the French capital earlier this week, with the 18-year-old Frenchman swapping PSG for Bayern in an attempt to get more game time.

Hernandez has struggled to settle in Munich and is keen to leave the newly crowned champions. It is not yet clear, however, whether PSG have suggested a straight transfer or a loan deal with a compulsory purchase option similar to what eventually took Mauro Icardi to the club from Inter on a permanent deal.

Tap-ins

- Sport Witness believes Manchester United are trying to persuade Inter Milan to keep Alexis Sanchez for another year. The Chilean is on loan and the two clubs are in the process of agreeing his stay until the end of the campaign. However, as part of those discussions, the Reds are hoping to offload him for another year. Inter are said to be judging their decision over Sanchez's future on his performances between now and the end of the season, while his £5000-a-week wages could be a potential deal-breaker.

- Borussia Dortmund are still desperate to land Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham, but they're trying to force the price down, according to Bild. Dortmund are believed to have offered €20m, which is way below the Blues' €35m asking price. Bellingham and Dortmund are alleged to have agreed to personal terms, but the fee remains a contentious issue and Man United remain interested.