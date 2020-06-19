LIVE Transfer Talk: Havertz next in at Chelsea if Leverkusen have to drop €100m price

Gab Marcotti explains why adding another piece to Chelsea's attack is less and less likely to happen. (0:54)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Havertz next in at Chelsea if Leverkusen have to drop €100m price

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market already and announced a €53m deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner on Thursday.

But the Blues aren't done yet. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is reportedly next on their shopping list, with the German club asking for €100m.

Havertz evidently 'liked' a tweet from a fan to Chelsea's account saying "announce Havertz," which has ramped up speculation, while Leverkusen could be forced to drop their asking price by at least €20m if they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The club are fourth, one point ahead of Gladbach, for the final UCL position and it could be an expensive mistake if they can't cement it by the end of the season, according to Football.London.

Chelsea rate Havertz at closer to €80m anyway, so this one could work out if they can find a place to put him in their new XI.

LIVE BLOG

14.30 BST: Timo Werner's €53m move to Chelsea from RB Leipzig will be completed after a medical and this is why he chose the Premier League.

13.51 BST: Leroy Sane will be leaving Manchester City.

The winger's contract expires in 2021 and he almost joined Bayern Munich last summer before a serious knee injury scuppered the move.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in a news conference: "Leroy has rejected [the chance] to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree, he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract. The club offered [a contract] two or three times and he rejected it.

"He wants to join another club. I don't know if he will leave this summer or next summer when his contract expires."

13.12 BST: Neymar has been ordered to pay Barcelona €6.7m following a dispute based around a €43m renewal bonus included in the last contract he signed with the Catalan club in 2016.

The Brazilian forward received around €14m of the bonus before leaving Barca, who deposited the remaining amount with a notary once it became evident he was signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

When he signed for PSG in a world record €222m deal in 2017, he demanded Barca pay the rest of the bonus. Barca responded by suing him for breach of contract and requested the return of the €14m already paid to Neymar as well as €8.5m in damages plus interest.

On Friday, a judge sided with Barca, with ESPN having access to the full ruling, which states that Neymar was in breach of his contract as he terminated it prematurely without just cause "beyond his mere will" to sign for another club when PSG paid his release clause.

Neymar reserves the right to appeal the decision and has five days to do so.

12.27 BST: Mesut Ozil is determined to see out the final year of his contract, despite Arsenal seeking to offload the midfielder this summer for financial reasons, sources have told ESPN.

The Gunners are facing up to the prospect of attempting to overhaul their squad on a severely restricted budget as the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic are set to be compounded by a fourth consecutive season without Champions League football.

The club are seeking ways to free up funds to attract new signings and are willing to sell Ozil to get his £350,000-a-week wages off the books. Arsenal made the German available last summer for similar reasons and, although Fenerbahce were strongly linked with him, no club was willing to take on his salary.

11.48 BST: Under normal circumstances, in Manchester United's post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be in trouble. Nine games to go, fifth in the table and three points adrift of the top four would normally have the Glazers' trigger finger twitching. This is why it's important that the club are sticking with him.

11.14 BST: Sky Sport Italia claims that Barcelona will only sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer by doing one of two things:

1) Pay his €111m release clause in full.

2) Pay €90-95m cash and include a player chosen by Inter themselves.

10.39 BST: Wolves are reportedly interested in Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is currently on loan at Schalke, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Todibo, 20, signed for Barca in January 2019 but doesn't appear to have a future at the club now and Wolves are keen to take advantage. Everton and Roma are the other clubs mentioned, though Schalke can snap him up for €25m, plus €5m in add-ons, due to a clause in his contract.

10.04 BST: Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil faces an uncertain future.

09.16 BST: ICYMI - La Liga side Celta Vigo have brought Spanish forward Nolito back from Sevilla to help their battle against relegation after taking advantage of a rule which allows clubs to sign players outside of a transfer window under special circumstances.

Champions Barcelona used the same rule to sign striker Martin Braithwaite in February from Leganes after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for more than five months due to a hamstring rupture that required surgery.

08.52 BST: ESPN's Insider Notebook is back again and has some of the latest transfer news. Including:

- The transfer window might be closed, but deadline day still looms large and a frantic few days of contract negotiations are ahead for top clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.

- Manchester United are surprised at reports in Germany that Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham has chosen to sign for Borussia Dortmund because of assurances over playing time.

- Arthur Melo has enlisted the help of a personal trainer and a nutritionist as he battles to prove his worth to Barcelona. The Brazilian midfielder has been offered to Juventus in exchange for Miralem Pjanic, but he has rejected the chance to move to Turin. Instead, he has said he wants to stay and fight for his future at Barca, whom he joined from Gremio in 2018 for around €30m.

- PSG lost rising star Tanguy Kouassi to Bayern Munich because they couldn't compete with the terms presented by his agents, Hakim Hamouche, Mounir El Maoujoudi and Yohan Fontaine.

08.00 BST: It's no secret that Chivas striker Jose Juan Macias wants to move to Europe and a cancelled news conference on Thursday sparked rumours that it could be close, with sources telling ESPN's Omar Flores that "it's being worked on."

Macias has interest from France and Germany, according to Flores, with the club on record saying that it won't hold the 20-year-old back should the right offer come in.

Up in Tijuana, the white smoke to herald a new manager to replace Gustavo Quinteros may not be far away, with ESPN's Cesar Caballero reporting that Argentine Pablo Guede is close to becoming Xolos' head coach.

Guede made a good impression with Morelia before leaving the club -- which has since been moved to Mazatlan -- after the Clausura season was cancelled last month.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Mourinho not expecting big Tottenham spending

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect the club to spend too much during the summer transfer window.

Spurs will return to action in the Premier League on Friday night against Manchester United, but prior to that, many members of the media wanted to question the veteran boss regarding what could happen in North London over the next few months.

"I'm not expecting, of course, us to be in a position of great spending, I'm not expecting that. I'm expecting my club to be very balanced and very honest in that kind of approach," Mourinho said at a news conference.

"We know that we are going to be in the same league, in the same world, as clubs that are going to do completely different to us."

Valencia maintain Ceballos interest

Marca is reporting that Valencia are still interested in trying to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spaniard, who is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, looks set to move on from the Emirates at the end of his deal. Whether or not Real are interested in keeping him at the Bernabeu, however, is the biggest question of all.

Ceballos revealed in an interview with El Chiringuito that he is well aware of Valencia's role in his situation, and with Los Che being in the market for a midfielder, it seems as if the only thing standing in their way is where they end up in the La Liga standings at the end of the season.

Tap-ins

- Schalke 04 are one of two clubs in Germany that are interested in signing West Ham United youngster Jeremy Ngakia, Sky Sports reports. The 19-year-old is out of a contract next month, and after failing to come to terms on a new deal, he's available on the open market with the defender being more than happy to take his time when deciding what he wants to do next.

- Rangers have a string of targets ahead of the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reports. Following yet another title winning campaign for rivals Celtic after the season was cut short, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard informed Rangers TV in a recent interview that the club has "numerous" targets that they want to bring in ahead of another championship push.