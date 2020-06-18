Danny Higginbotham feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done enough already to warrant another year at Old Trafford. (1:26)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Man United eye Bailey if no Sancho, Grealish

Manchester United have been oft-linked with Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, but due to Sancho's high cost (£100 million) and the financial impact of the coronavirus, the Daily Mail suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co. could opt for the cheaper option in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Jamaica international, 22, was rated as one of the top young players in Europe just a few seasons ago, is back in the shop window and reportedly could be available for around £40m.

The Bundesliga star could shore up United's attack should they also miss out on Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, another player linked with an high-value Old Trafford move.

Bailey, who has tallied 24 goals and 15 assists in 111 games with Leverkusen, has also been linked with Manchester City as a Leroy Sane replacement.

Mourinho not expecting big Tottenham spending

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect the club to spend too much during the summer transfer window.

Spurs will return to action in the Premier League tomorrow night against Manchester United, but prior to that, many members of the media wanted to question the veteran boss regarding what could happen in North London over the next few months.

"I'm not expecting, of course, us to be in a position of great spending, I'm not expecting that. I'm expecting my club to be very balanced and very honest in that kind of approach," Mourinho said at a news conference.

"We know that we are going to be in the same league, in the same world, as clubs that are going to do completely different to us."

Valencia maintain Ceballos interest

Marca is reporting that Valencia are still interested in trying to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spaniard, who is currently on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, looks set to move on from the Emirates at the end of his current deal. Whether or not Real are interested in keeping him at the Bernabeu, however, is the biggest question of all.

Ceballos revealed in an interview with El Chiringuito that he is well aware of Valencia's role in his situation, and with Los Che being in the market for a midfielder, it seems as if the only thing standing in their way is where they end up in the La Liga standings at the end of the season.

Tap-ins

- Schalke 04 are one of two clubs in Germany that are interested in signing West Ham United youngster Jeremy Ngakia, Sky Sports reports. The 19-year-old is out of a contract next month, and after failing to come to terms on a new deal, he's available on the open market with the defender being more than happy to take his time when deciding what he wants to do next.

- Rangers have a string of targets ahead of the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reports. Following yet another title winning campaign for rivals Celtic after the season was cut short, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard informed Rangers TV in a recent interview that the club has "numerous" targets that they want to bring in ahead of another championship push.