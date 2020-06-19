The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Prem clubs eye Bailey after masterclass

The interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey from top Premier League clubs has accelerated, the Daily Mail reports.

The 22-year-old's performance this week in Bayer's win over Cologne, in which he assisted two of the goals, is said to have sped up the bidding process for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Right now he's being viewed as a cheaper option than Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho, but how long that prospect lasts remains to be seen.

Chelsea want Kante to stay

The Evening Standard is reporting that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants N'Golo Kante to stay at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

It was recently suggested that, if necessary, the Blues would be open to the idea of selling the popular Frenchman's rights to raise funds for future transfers. Now, however, Lampard has put his foot down and claimed that he will not be leaving Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are gearing up for a spending spree in the next few months, but if the boss is to be believed, Kante will not be one of the outgoing players.

Leipzig to hold Angelino talks

RB Leipzig will hold concrete talks with Manchester City regarding the future of Angelino, Bild reports.

The full-back has been on loan at the Bundesliga club since making a surprise move over from Manchester during the January transfer window. He has impressed them ever since, and with the deal featuring an option to buy, Leipzig are obviously interested in making something happen.

Unfortunately for both parties, the German side believes the listed fee of €22-€23 million is too high -- with City's stance on the matter currently a mystery.

Tap-ins

-- Everton have entered the race to try and sign Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, the Mirror reports. Southampton and Manchester United are already keeping tabs, and with his contract being set to expire next year, the Toffees may fancy their chances. Salisu also has an incredibly reasonable £10m buyout clause.

-- Celtic are hoping to keep hold of Fraser Forster and Mohamed Elyounoussi beyond their current loan deals, Sky Sports reports. The pair are set to return to Southampton at the end of June, and despite the potential financial strain involved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that they are eager to try and keep both men on the books.